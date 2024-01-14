Kandi Burruss Says Bravo Still Hasn’t Asked Any of the 'RHOA' Cast Back Hinting at Possible Reboot

During a recent livestream, Kandi told her viewers, "They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back. Yeah, they’re over here — they’re being real — [they’re] trippin’! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things."

In a separate interview, she claimed, “They are still waiting on the new cast, so I can’t tell you anything.”

Sheree Whitfield also revealed that she hadn't heard anything about the ladies returning for season 16 either.