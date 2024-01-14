Your tip
Kandi Burruss Says Bravo Still Hasn’t Asked Any of the 'RHOA' Cast Back Hinting at Possible Reboot

Jan. 14 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss revealed that none of the girls on her show have been asked by BRAVO to return for season 16, leading many fans online to speculate about a potential reboot in the show's future, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kandi Burruss hasn't been asked to return for season 16 yet.

During a recent livestream, Kandi told her viewers, "They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back. Yeah, they’re over here — they’re being real — [they’re] trippin’! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things."

In a separate interview, she claimed, “They are still waiting on the new cast, so I can’t tell you anything.”

Sheree Whitfield also revealed that she hadn't heard anything about the ladies returning for season 16 either.

Kandi revealed that none of the housewives have been asked back yet.

Fans of the BRAVO show took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration surrounding the lack of clarity with who and who isn't going to be returning to the show for another season.

One user wrote, "Kandi and Kenya are essential to the show. You’re trippin. All the franchise needed was to refresh the cast. It is an ensemble show, after all. Just because you’re disgruntled, don’t watch then, but many of us want the franchise to survive, yes it needs a RHOM-style reboot."

Another user shared, "I hope that RHOA gets a reboot, last season was so stale. I need them to find Atlanta socialites who are fabulous ... I feel like RHOBH has a glamorous factor to it. I also feel like they have arguments, but they’re always able to come back and have fun with each other."

Fans of RHOA believe that the show could be rebooted with a new cast.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, RHOA stars Kim Zolciak and Kory Biermann have been dealing with a messy and public divorce battle that many of the fans believe is drawing attention away from the actual show itself.

Biermann filed for divorce for the second time on August 24.

In October, the police were called to the couple's home after Biermann locked Zolciak out of their bedroom with nothing but a single pillow.

In the 911 audio obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star could be heard screaming at her ex that she was tired of him "threatening" her.

She informed the dispatch operator that "he's been threatening me. He won't open the door." She also said that she had already called a locksmith.

