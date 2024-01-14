Khloé Kardashian Embrace's Kanye West at School Basketball Game Despite Rocky Co-Parenting With Kim
Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian was spotted embracing her former brother-in-law Kanye West at his son Saint's basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 11, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Khloé attended her nephew’s sporting event with her and Tristan Thompson’s 5-year-old daughter, True, and her 7-year-old niece, Dream. She was seen wearing a long beige coat over a black shirt and a pair of Jordan sneakers.
Kanye was spotted sporting his signature black hoodie, matching pants, and a new pair of his Yeezy pod shoes.
Ye and the Kardashian appeared amicable at the school event despite the rapper's contentious co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Kim and Kanye share four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, and the Heartless rapper has been ordered to pay the Skims founder $200,000 a month in child support when they settled their divorce in 2022.
Kanye recently took a jab at his ex-wife regarding child support in a video shared on social media, claiming, "I get visitation with my kids — I ain’t get no say so. They’re walking around with soccer players they don’t even f------ know."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim revealed that she has tried to shield her kids from learning about their father’s controversial behavior.
"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," she said, referring to her late father, Robert Kardashian.
"That’s what I would want for them," she continued. "If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s--- that they’re not ready to deal with."
Since his divorce, Kanye married his new wife, Bianca Censori, and has allegedly been trying to have a child with her.
"Kanye's all about projecting an image he's a virile, baby-making stud — but that's far from the truth," a tipster told the National Enquirer. "Sure, he parades his wife around like some sex toy. But most nights, she goes to bed alone — and he's up until sunrise surrounded by all his yes men!"
The source revealed that the 46-year-old rapper is convinced Australian-born architect should be pregnant by now. "But instead of realizing where he went wrong, he's blaming her — and sending her to get IVF," the insider claimed.