Khloé Kardashian Embrace's Kanye West at School Basketball Game Despite Rocky Co-Parenting With Kim

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim revealed that she has tried to shield her kids from learning about their father’s controversial behavior.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," she said, referring to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

"That’s what I would want for them," she continued. "If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s--- that they’re not ready to deal with."

