Khloé Kardashian Embrace's Kanye West at School Basketball Game Despite Rocky Co-Parenting With Kim

By:

Jan. 14 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian was spotted embracing her former brother-in-law Kanye West at his son Saint's basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 11, RadarOnline.com has learned.

khloe kardashian
Khloe appeared at Saint's basketball game with her 5-year-old daughter, True, and her 7-year-old niece, Dream.

Khloé attended her nephew’s sporting event with her and Tristan Thompson’s 5-year-old daughter, True, and her 7-year-old niece, Dream. She was seen wearing a long beige coat over a black shirt and a pair of Jordan sneakers.

Kanye was spotted sporting his signature black hoodie, matching pants, and a new pair of his Yeezy pod shoes.

kanye sued autograph seeker
Kanye West was spotted embracing Khloé at the game.

Ye and the Kardashian appeared amicable at the school event despite the rapper's contentious co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Kanye share four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, and the Heartless rapper has been ordered to pay the Skims founder $200,000 a month in child support when they settled their divorce in 2022.

Kanye recently took a jab at his ex-wife regarding child support in a video shared on social media, claiming, "I get visitation with my kids — I ain’t get no say so. They’re walking around with soccer players they don’t even f------ know."

kanye west sued assault battery incident soho warehouse autograph seeker damages
Kanye West is ordered to pay $200,000 a month in chuld support.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim revealed that she has tried to shield her kids from learning about their father’s controversial behavior.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," she said, referring to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

"That’s what I would want for them," she continued. "If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s--- that they’re not ready to deal with."

Since his divorce, Kanye married his new wife, Bianca Censori, and has allegedly been trying to have a child with her.

"Kanye's all about projecting an image he's a virile, baby-making stud — but that's far from the truth," a tipster told the National Enquirer. "Sure, he parades his wife around like some sex toy. But most nights, she goes to bed alone — and he's up until sunrise surrounded by all his yes men!"

The source revealed that the 46-year-old rapper is convinced Australian-born architect should be pregnant by now. "But instead of realizing where he went wrong, he's blaming her — and sending her to get IVF," the insider claimed.

