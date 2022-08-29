Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Sued By Woman Who Claims Body Tape Tore Off Her Skin, Demands Damages For Medical Bills

The product is not currently available on the SKIMS website.

In 2019, Kim and her team had the body tape all over the headlines with influencers rocking the product on social media.

“My first impression was that the tape was super soft and breathable, as it is made of 100% cotton. The adhesive feels sticky, but not like it’ll rip off the first layer of my skin,” one reviewer Latifah Miles wrote. “Once I applied the tape the first time, I wasn’t happy with how my breasts looked. The gentle adhesive is a one-time-use material — once you stick it on it can’t be removed and repositioned, which may be tricky when you’re trying to find the perfect technique.”