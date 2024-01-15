Yung Miami Parties With Ex Southside in Atlanta After Allegedly Scrubbing Diddy From BET Show

Diddy, who? Yung Miami was spotted partying with her ex, Southside, in an Atlanta club, and the rapper looked pretty friendly with her baby daddy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Days after it was alleged that producers for Miami's upcoming BET reality show were scrambling to reshoot scenes that once featured Diddy, aka her most recent ex, the City Girls star looked like the sexual assault allegations against the music mogul weren't on her mind.