Yung Miami Parties With Ex Southside in Atlanta After Allegedly Scrubbing Diddy From BET Show
Diddy, who? Yung Miami was spotted partying with her ex, Southside, in an Atlanta club, and the rapper looked pretty friendly with her baby daddy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Days after it was alleged that producers for Miami's upcoming BET reality show were scrambling to reshoot scenes that once featured Diddy, aka her most recent ex, the City Girls star looked like the sexual assault allegations against the music mogul weren't on her mind.
Miami made headlines when she was videotaped dancing and singing alongside Southside over the weekend. The two, who share a four-year-old daughter, Summer, were captured in a VIP booth at Opium nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia.
The former lovers appeared to be having a great time together, with Miami even singing Sexyy Red's Bow Bow Bow, in which she proclaims, "F--- my baby dad."
Wearing an itty bitty beaded bra top and sequined see-through pants, the Act Up rapper mouthed the four words to her record producer ex, who took it in stride.
In a video posted on The Neighborhood Talk, Southside appeared to laugh off Miami's playful diss.
The pair seemingly had a toxic relationship. Miami and Southside ended their romance in 2018 but got back together a week later. In September 2020, the other half of the City Girls confirmed Miami's single status.
"Here's to Yung Miami being single," JT posted on social media. "My sister is single so we outside! This about to be a hell of a week."
Miami and Southside put aside their drama for the sake of their daughter. The record producer spoke about their successful co-parenting relationship.
"I'm proud of them like crazy," Southside said about the City Girls on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. "The key to a cordial co-parenting relationship is just no sex. Cannot have sex with your baby mamas. You can't have– I got a girlfriend too, so you can't have sex with your baby mamas [as if it was] with a girlfriend. Very cordial and friendly."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Miami was recently swept up into Diddy's drama when it was reported she was axing his appearance in her upcoming reality show after he was accused of sexually assaulting several women, including his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.
In November, Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, alleging he raped, assaulted, and trafficked her during their 10-year relationship. The Bad Boy Records founder denied her accusations, and they settled the suit one day later.
But she wasn't the only person with allegations against Diddy.
Four women have stepped forward, claiming various allegations of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more. Diddy addressed the accusations after he was sued by a fourth accuser, who claimed he gang-raped her when she was in high school.
Diddy has since stepped down from several companies and will not attend the 2024 Grammys despite being nominated for an award, per his representative.