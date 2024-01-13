Diddy Is Skipping The Grammys Following Multiple Sexual Abuse Allegations
Sean "Diddy" Combs will not attend the Grammy Awards this year as he faces several allegations of sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite being nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for the 2023 project The Love Album: Off The Grid in November, Diddy's rep told the Hollywood Reporter that the music mogul would not be attending the biggest night in music.
The rapper was nominated just days before his ex, Cassie, accused him of sexually assaulting her in a lawsuit filed in New York. Since then, the suit has been settled, but a number of other women have come forward with similar allegations against Combs.
Diddy has denied all of the allegations against him and issued a statement calling them a "vicious smear campaign" against him.
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," the rapper shared.
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
As RadarOnline.com reported near the end of last year, Diddy's invitation to the Grammys was up in the air.
"We are taking this matter very seriously, and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Recording Academy explained.
A spokesperson for the music society later clarified that they were only talking about his invitation and not his nomination.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Women's rights group UltraViolet called on the music society to rescind its 2024 nomination and Diddy's invitation to the upcoming ceremony.
“We are deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking of a minor and domestic violence made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over the past three weeks,” UltraViolet's Campaign Director, Elisa Batista, told RadarOnline.com. “The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability — and that the #MeToo movement is relevant and badly needed more than ever.”
“The graphic allegations against Combs are a sobering reminder that survivors deserve better. Shame on Sean Combs for trying to discredit these women; shame on the music and entertainment industries for enabling men who weaponize their wealth and power to sexually abuse young women and girls," the statement continued.
“We will always stand with and believe survivors. Full Stop.”