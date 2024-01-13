Diddy Is Skipping The Grammys Following Multiple Sexual Abuse Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs will not attend the Grammy Awards this year as he faces several allegations of sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rapper was nominated just days before his ex, Cassie , accused him of sexually assaulting her in a lawsuit filed in New York . Since then, the suit has been settled, but a number of other women have come forward with similar allegations against Combs.

Despite being nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for the 2023 project The Love Album: Off The Grid in November, Diddy's rep told the Hollywood Reporter that the music mogul would not be attending the biggest night in music.

Diddy has denied all of the allegations against him and issued a statement calling them a "vicious smear campaign" against him.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," the rapper shared.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."