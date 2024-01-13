Barbra Streisand’s Film Company Paid Her Gardener After Gaining $200,000 from 'Small Business' Pandemic Relief: Report

According to Forbes, the 81-year-old actress is estimated to be worth around $430 million and even owns her own replica antique shopping mall in the basement of her Malibu home. The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion is valued at $20 million, and her gardens have been called “an idyllic oasis” by some outlets.

In 2020, Streisand’s production company qualified as a “small business” for the taxpayer-funded assistance put in place to prevent mass unemployment and to help small businesses stay afloat.

On April 7 of the same year, four days after the Small Business Administration opened applications for loans for the program, the actress's production company was approved for $103,662, which it said was meant to keep six workers employed.

Soon after the application was filed, Streisand tweeted her frustration with then-President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID crisis, claiming that the money he had spent on a border wall should have been spent on “testing, ventilators and personal protective equipment for our health care professionals.”