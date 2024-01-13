Your tip
Nicole Kidman Allegedly Thinks Ex-Husband Tom Cruise's Romance With 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite is 'Bizarre': Report

nicole kidman tom cruise marriage pp
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman reportedly thinks Tom Cruise's new fling 'seems staged.'

By:

Jan. 13 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman is reportedly rolling her eyes at ex-husband Tom Cruise and his romance with 36-year-old Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, sources claim Kidman, 56, finds her ex-husband's latest fling "bizarre" and "staged."

nicole kidman tom cruise marriage
Source: MEGA

Kidman and Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001.

"It all seems staged and bizarre to her and makes her even more thankful for her own marriage," an insider told the National Enquirer of Kidman.

The Big Little Lies star split from Cruise, 61, in 2001 after being married for eleven years. Five years after her divorce, she found love again in country music legend Keith Urban, who she has been married to since 2006.

But Cruise followed his five year marriage to actress Katie Holmes with a string of dud romances!

nicole kidman finds tom cruise romance bizare
Source: MEGA

Source claim Cruise's new romance has made Kidman 'more thankful' for her marriage to Keith Urban.

"Tom's shown for years he's undateable and if he thinks he's going to solve that problem by throwing money at his high-maintenance sweetie, then good luck with that," the insider added.

"Nicole knows what a ham Tom is," the source continued. "He can pour on the charm and hire out an entire restaurant for one meal, but there's no substance there."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

nicole kidman tom cruise marriage
Source: MEGA

Insider claimed Kidman finds Cruise's relationship with Elsina Khayrova 'bizarre.'

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

The report claimed a source said, "Somewhere down the line, Tom's going to get bored and distracted by other things and Elsina's going to kick him to the curb."

The insider added, "It's not like he can't afford to lavish this girl with the best of the best, but Nicole believes Tom's ego and bizarre lifestyle will eventually burn this romance out like all the others!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Kidman and Cruise for comment.

nicole kidman finds tom cruise romance bizare
Source: MEGA

Insiders previous warned Cruise and Khayrova of 'hidden motives' in the relationship.

In addition, the report claimed sources noted that Khayrova is the daughter of Putin crony and Russian parliament member Rinat Khayrova, "Tom's been told Elsina could be a Putin pawn. Convincing an American icon to look sympathetic to his war-mongering agenda would be a huge international P.R. win for Putin."

For his part, the report alleged Cruise may have his own agenda for their romance.

"Tom has been looking for a new bride for years — and not just for himself," an insider alleged.

