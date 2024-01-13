Nicole Kidman Allegedly Thinks Ex-Husband Tom Cruise's Romance With 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite is 'Bizarre': Report

"It all seems staged and bizarre to her and makes her even more thankful for her own marriage," an insider told the National Enquirer of Kidman.

The Big Little Lies star split from Cruise, 61, in 2001 after being married for eleven years. Five years after her divorce, she found love again in country music legend Keith Urban, who she has been married to since 2006.

But Cruise followed his five year marriage to actress Katie Holmes with a string of dud romances!