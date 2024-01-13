Steve Carell Has 'Zero Plans' to Be Involved in 'The Office' Reboot: Report
Actor Steve Carell shot to fame on The Office, but he reportedly wants nothing to do with an upcoming reboot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim Carell, 61, won't touch the reboot with a ten-foot pole out of fears that the reboot will tarnish the U.S. sitcom's legacy!
The 61-year-old actor played tone-deaf Dunder Mifflin Paper Company manger Michael Scott in the beloved series, but much to viewer's disappointment, he left the show in 2011 after seven seasons to pursue other projects and spend more time with his family.
Without Carell, the show struggled — even after bringing on A-lister Will Ferrell as his replacement — and was eventually canceled two years later.
Now that talks of rebooting the series are reportedly in the works, Carell apparently has no desire to revive his iconic role.
"There are zero plans for Steve to be involved in The Office reboot," an insider told the National Enquirer.
Since bowing out of the show, Carell has flourished as both a comic and dramatic actor, including a successful run on The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
"Steve and his wife, Nancy, who is also one of the architects of his career, are the type of people who never like to stay at a party too long," the source noted. "That's one reason revisiting his biggest TV hit is not in the cards for them."
Nancy also appeared on The Office as Michael's realtor and former girlfriend, Carol Stills, in seven episodes.
While sources claim there are currently "zero plans" for Carell to revive his managerial duties on the series, it's reportedly a case of never say never.
"Steve is in a tricky place because some of his colleagues from the show, most notably executive producer Greg Daniels, are involved in the planned reboot and would love for him to help out somehow," the insider explained. "Even if that means writing and directing rather than appearing on camera."
"You have to wonder if a mountain of money would change his mind," the source added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carell and Daniels for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Though an official release date for the reboot has yet to be announced, Carell wouldn't be the only original cast member to not return. In an interview with The Wrap, Daniels explained why he wouldn't consider a revival of the series a true "reboot."
"I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean?" Daniels said last November. "Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest."