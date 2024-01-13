Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Develops a 'Dad Bod' After Indulging in Fiancée Suki Waterhouse's Pregnancy Cravings: Report

robert pattinson dad bod suki waterhouse
Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson has reportedly packed on pounds during Suki Waterhouse's pregnancy.

By:

Jan. 13 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Actor Robert Pattinson has yet to welcome his first child with Persuasion's Suki Waterhouse, but sources claim the Twilight star has already gotten a head start on his dad bod, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Waterhouse announced she was expecting her first child with Pattinson during a concert in Mexico in November 2023. Two weeks later, news of their engagement followed in early December.

Article continues below advertisement
robert pattinson dad bod suki waterhouse
Source: MEGA

Waterhouse announced she was expecting last November during a concert in Mexico.

Pattinson is taking on his biggest role yet — parenthood — and is reportedly weathering his sweetie's pregnancy cravings right alongside her!

"Rob's in seventh heaven. Suki finally moved in this year," a source told the National Enquirer. "She's having his baby, and he's eating for the three of them — and it shows!"

Apparently, Pattinson's new dad bod physique doesn't come as a surprise to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement
robert pattinson dad bod suki waterhouse
Source: MEGA

Two weeks after Waterhouse's announcement, the couple's engagement made headlines.

"He's never been big on exercise," the source explained. "The only time he really bulked up was for The Batman. Afterward, he didn't keep up with the program and the muscles turned to fat."

The insider added that now that the 37-year-old actor is an expectant father, dieting has allegedly gone out the window.

The tipster noted that "when Suki has a craving, he gets it too — and they satisfy it together!"

Article continues below advertisement
robert pattinson dad bod suki waterhouse
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Pattinson is indulging in all of Waterhouse's pregnancy cravings.

MORE ON:
Robert Pattinson

The next chapter in Waterhouse and Pattinson's relationship follows five years of dating. After all that time, the couple has reportedly settled into a comfortable groove with one another.

The moles snitched that Pattinson can't restrain himself and has been "eating whatever he wants — and lots of it."

"The feeling is if he doesn't get a handle on his poor diet soon, he'll have love handles to grapple with," the source told the outlet.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Pattinson and Waterhouse for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
robert pattinson dad bod suki waterhouse
Source: MEGA

The actor has previously confessed that he's not big into Hollywood diet and fitness culture.

Pattinson has been candid about his disdain for Hollywood diet culture. Back in 2020, he caught backlash when he admitted that he wasn't doing rigorous training for his Batman role, confessing, "Literally, I’m just barely doing anything" in an interview with GQ.

"I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem," Pattinson added. Later, in a January 2023 interview, he somewhat walked back his statements and admitted that he was working out for the role — he just didn't like to talk about it.

"I got in so much trouble for saying that I don’t work out, even from my trainer, who was like, ‘Why would you say that?" Pattinson told the Standard.

Article continues below advertisement

Pattinson continued on his outlook towards diet culture and insane workout regimes, "It’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive—and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.