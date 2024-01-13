Robert Pattinson Develops a 'Dad Bod' After Indulging in Fiancée Suki Waterhouse's Pregnancy Cravings: Report
Actor Robert Pattinson has yet to welcome his first child with Persuasion's Suki Waterhouse, but sources claim the Twilight star has already gotten a head start on his dad bod, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Waterhouse announced she was expecting her first child with Pattinson during a concert in Mexico in November 2023. Two weeks later, news of their engagement followed in early December.
Pattinson is taking on his biggest role yet — parenthood — and is reportedly weathering his sweetie's pregnancy cravings right alongside her!
"Rob's in seventh heaven. Suki finally moved in this year," a source told the National Enquirer. "She's having his baby, and he's eating for the three of them — and it shows!"
Apparently, Pattinson's new dad bod physique doesn't come as a surprise to insiders.
"He's never been big on exercise," the source explained. "The only time he really bulked up was for The Batman. Afterward, he didn't keep up with the program and the muscles turned to fat."
The insider added that now that the 37-year-old actor is an expectant father, dieting has allegedly gone out the window.
The tipster noted that "when Suki has a craving, he gets it too — and they satisfy it together!"
The next chapter in Waterhouse and Pattinson's relationship follows five years of dating. After all that time, the couple has reportedly settled into a comfortable groove with one another.
The moles snitched that Pattinson can't restrain himself and has been "eating whatever he wants — and lots of it."
"The feeling is if he doesn't get a handle on his poor diet soon, he'll have love handles to grapple with," the source told the outlet.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Pattinson and Waterhouse for comment.
Pattinson has been candid about his disdain for Hollywood diet culture. Back in 2020, he caught backlash when he admitted that he wasn't doing rigorous training for his Batman role, confessing, "Literally, I’m just barely doing anything" in an interview with GQ.
"I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem," Pattinson added. Later, in a January 2023 interview, he somewhat walked back his statements and admitted that he was working out for the role — he just didn't like to talk about it.
"I got in so much trouble for saying that I don’t work out, even from my trainer, who was like, ‘Why would you say that?" Pattinson told the Standard.
Pattinson continued on his outlook towards diet culture and insane workout regimes, "It’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive—and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late."