Leah Remini Slams Scientology in Plea for Injunction, Claims Church Has Made It 'Impossible’ to Live a Life Free of Harassment

Remini was a member of Scientology from 1979 to 2013.

After leaving, Remini explained her decision, "I believe that people should be able to question things. I believe that people should value family, and value friendships, and hold those things sacrosanct. That for me, that's what I'm about.”

She continued, "It wouldn't matter what it was, simply because no one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to."