'He Should Go to Prison': Senator Rand Paul Calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci's Arrest Over Alleged 'Dishonesty' About Covid-19 Origins
Senator Rand Paul recently said that Dr. Anthony Fauci “should go to prison” after the now-retired immunologist “lied” to Congress about the COVID-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Fauci testified before Congress about COVID-19 last week, Senator Paul appeared for a radio interview with WABC 770 AM's The Cats Roundtable.
Although the GOP senator did not reveal specifics about Fauci’s recent congressional testimony, Paul claimed that the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was “dishonest” about how the pandemic started.
Paul also blamed Fauci for “the deaths of 20 million people” who passed away after contracting the deadly virus that devastated – and continues to devastate – the world.
“History should judge him as a deficient person who made one of the worst decisions in public health history – in the entire history of the world,” Paul said during his recent radio interview.
“For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison. If you lie to Congress, and you're dishonest, and you won't accept responsibility,” the GOP senator continued. “For his mistake in judgment, he should just be pilloried. He should never be accepted.”
“Do you think the scientific knowledge that was gained from this research was worth the deaths of 20 million people?” Paul asked.
Meanwhile, Senator Paul also complained that the chief medical advisor to both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden was “never held responsible” for the decisions made during the outset, the duration, and the aftermath of the pandemic.
“He's never been held responsible,” Paul charged. “As a guy that's smart enough to think that he can shut down the schools, shut down the economy, force everybody to get vaccinated, yet he can't recall how the decision-making went or what the science is to support this.”
The GOP senator then once again accused Fauci of funding the Wuhan, China labs where some science experts believe Covid-19 originated.
“It looked like the virus came from the lab,” Paul said. “But the lab only was able to function because the U.S. funded it and Anthony Fauci approved of it.”
“This is probably the worst decision ever made by a public health official in the history of time,” Senator Paul concluded.
Paul’s recent interview came shortly after Fauci testified before congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week. The interview also came after Fauci reportedly reversed his stance on the possibility that Covid-19 originated at a Chinese lab.
Fauci reportedly admitted that the lab leak idea was “not a conspiracy theory” during his congressional testimony last week.
The now-retired immunologist also reportedly admitted that new data contradicted the initial idea that people should remain at least six feet away from each other to prevent contracting the virus.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fauci also recently reversed his stance on the original mask mandate.
Dr. Fauci’s entire testimony from his deposition before Congress last week is expected to be released sometime in the coming weeks.