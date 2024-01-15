Joshua Jackson And Estranged Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Speed Up Divorce as Actor's Romance With Lupita Nyong'o Heats Up

Joshua Jackson and his estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith are moving their divorce proceedings along quickly — as the actor gets serious with Lupita Nyong'o. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Dawson’s Creek actor and the Queen & Slim actress informed the court they have exchanged all required financial documents.

Turner-Smith and Jackson turned over a list of their income and expenses to each other. In addition, they produced a list of their assets and debts — along with a list of items they believe to be community property and items they believe to be separate property. In a divorce, exchanging financial information is a crucial step in the settlement process.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in October. The actress is represented by powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser who has previously represented Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, and countless others. In the paperwork, Turner-Smith listed the date of separation as September 13 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split

The actress demanded joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Turner-Smith asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.

In the petition, Turner-Smith revealed they signed a prenup before getting hitched in December 2019. In response, Jackson agreed with Turner-Smith’s proposal to share joint custody of their daughter. He was also on the same page when it came to no spousal support being awarded to either party.

Jackson did not agree with the date of separation listed by his ex. He said the real date was September 30, not September 13. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, weeks before the divorce, there were signs of trouble between the two.

Turner-Smith shared photos of her birthday on social media — none of which featured Jackson. She wrote, “As I embark on another new year, I can’t help but meditate on love and its many manifestations…. love is not some lofty unattainable thing. love is a gesture, a look, an intention. love is community. love is showing up. thank you to all of you who showed up for me this week in New York— in spirit and in the flesh.”

Turner-Smith ended, “I don’t take any of this for granted, and most of all, I don’t take any of you for granted.” Over the past couple of months, Jackson and Nyong'o have been spotted hanging out around Los Angeles. In December, the new couple confirmed they were an item after being seen holding hands while shopping.