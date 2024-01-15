Your tip
'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Accused of Causing Internal Injuries to Other Diver in DUI Car Crash

general hospital dui photos haley pullos victim suing reveals injuries court lawsuit
Source: MEGA; PASADENA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The alleged victim in the car crash revealed his injuries in court.

By:

Jan. 15 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

The victim in the accident allegedly caused by Haley Pullos revealed details of his injuries in the lawsuit demanding damages from the ex-General Hospital star

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Courtney Wilder, the man who sued Pullos, revealed that he had “serious internal injuries” that required him to “be transmitted to the ER and have emergency surgery.”

general hospital dui photos haley pullos victim suing reveals injuries court lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The actress lost her role on General Hospital.

In addition, he said his car was totaled.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in May 2023, Pullos was arrested for DUI after allegedly causing the freeway accident.

The police report said the actress was driving in Pasadena, California on April 29, 2023. Law enforcement said she swerved, flew over the divider, and into oncoming traffic.

general hospital dui photos haley pullos victim suing reveals injuries court lawsuit
Source: PASADENA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Photo from the crash.

Pullos crashed head-on with another car that was going 60 MPH, per TMZ.

At the scene, cops struggled to get Pullos out of her car. After they finally got her out, Pullos allegedly struck a firefighter and told him, “This is a $400 f------ shirt!”

general hospital dui photos haley pullos victim suing reveals injuries court lawsuit
Source: PASADENA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Photo from the crash.

General Hospital

Police said they found mini bottles of tequila and marijuana edibles inside the car. Pullos was transported to a local hospital. Police spoke to Pullos from her hospital room and determined she had been driving under the influence.

The police report noted that Pullos was aggressive with the hospital staff and tried to fight them while they helped her.

Pullos was arrested for felony DUI.

In June 2023, Pullos was officially charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.

The actress entered a plea of not guilty. Pullos checked into rehab around the same time.

general hospital dui photos haley pullos victim suing reveals injuries court lawsuit
Source: PASADENA POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Another photo from the crash.

Around the same time, Wilder filed his civil lawsuit against Pullos demanding damages for the accident. Wilder said he was the driver in the car Pullos smashed into on the freeway.

In his lawsuit, Wilder argued Pullos should not have been behind the wheel. He accused her of being negligent and being the reason, he suffered severe injuries.

Wilder said he expected the trial to last 12-14 days.

Last year, General Hospital producers decided to recast Pullos’ role of Molly Lansing-Davis following her arrest.

