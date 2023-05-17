Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > General Hospital

General Hospital DUI: Photos Show Carnage Caused by Star Haley Pullos' Drunk Driving Crash During Which She ‘Swerved Into Oncoming Traffic’ and Hit ‘Car Head-on’ at 60 Mph

Photos Show Carnage Caused by 'General Hospital' Star's Drunk Driving Crash
Source: Mega; Pasadena Fire Department/Facebook
By:

May 17 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Shocking photos have emerged detailing the carnage caused by General Hospital star Haley Pullos’ devastating car crash last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pullos, 24, was reportedly arrested last month for a DUI after she swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a car head-on at 60 MPH.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos Show Carnage Caused by 'General Hospital' Star's Drunk Driving Crash
Source: Mega

According to a police report of the incident, responding officers discovered mini tequila bottles and cannabis edibles in the actress’ vehicle shortly after the crash took place in Pasadena, California on April 29.

Also shocking are reports that Pullos was involved in a separate hit-and-run crash just moments before the near-fatal accident on the Pasadena freeway.

Photos Show Carnage Caused by 'General Hospital' Star's Drunk Driving Crash
Source: Pasadena Fire Department/Facebook

“Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning,” the Pasadena Fire Department said in a statement shortly after last month’s crash.

“Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision,” the department continued. “Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Pasadena Fire Department also shared photos of the devastating car accident, since obtained by RadarOnline.com, in an effort to warn about the dangers of driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, the responding officers have since claimed that Pullos was “aggressive” as she was helped out of her crashed vehicle on the night of the accident.

MORE ON:
General Hospital
Photos Show Carnage Caused by 'General Hospital' Star's Drunk Driving Crash
Source: Pasadena Fire Department/Facebook

“This is a $400 f---ing shirt!” the General Hospital actress allegedly shouted, according to the police report from the crash.

Pullos was ultimately arrested and charged with a DUI after being taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for the injuries she sustained in the near-catastrophic car crash.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos Show Carnage Caused by 'General Hospital' Star's Drunk Driving Crash
Source: Pasadena Fire Department/Facebook

The police report further alleged that Pullos continued to be aggressive to the staff at the hospital and she had to be sedated.

Surprisingly, both Pullos and the driver of the other vehicle survived the purported 60 MPH drunk driving accident – although the other driver reportedly sustained “major injuries” in the crash.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover,” Pullos said in a statement after the crash, although she did not acknowledge her DUI arrest. “I will be back as soon as possible!”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.