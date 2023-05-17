General Hospital DUI: Photos Show Carnage Caused by Star Haley Pullos' Drunk Driving Crash During Which She ‘Swerved Into Oncoming Traffic’ and Hit ‘Car Head-on’ at 60 Mph

Pullos, 24, was reportedly arrested last month for a DUI after she swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a car head-on at 60 MPH.

Shocking photos have emerged detailing the carnage caused by General Hospital star Haley Pullos ’ devastating car crash last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a police report of the incident, responding officers discovered mini tequila bottles and cannabis edibles in the actress’ vehicle shortly after the crash took place in Pasadena, California on April 29.

Also shocking are reports that Pullos was involved in a separate hit-and-run crash just moments before the near-fatal accident on the Pasadena freeway.