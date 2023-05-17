General Hospital DUI: Photos Show Carnage Caused by Star Haley Pullos' Drunk Driving Crash During Which She ‘Swerved Into Oncoming Traffic’ and Hit ‘Car Head-on’ at 60 Mph
Shocking photos have emerged detailing the carnage caused by General Hospital star Haley Pullos’ devastating car crash last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pullos, 24, was reportedly arrested last month for a DUI after she swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a car head-on at 60 MPH.
According to a police report of the incident, responding officers discovered mini tequila bottles and cannabis edibles in the actress’ vehicle shortly after the crash took place in Pasadena, California on April 29.
Also shocking are reports that Pullos was involved in a separate hit-and-run crash just moments before the near-fatal accident on the Pasadena freeway.
“Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning,” the Pasadena Fire Department said in a statement shortly after last month’s crash.
“Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision,” the department continued. “Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles.”
The Pasadena Fire Department also shared photos of the devastating car accident, since obtained by RadarOnline.com, in an effort to warn about the dangers of driving under the influence.
Meanwhile, the responding officers have since claimed that Pullos was “aggressive” as she was helped out of her crashed vehicle on the night of the accident.
- Calling It Quits: 'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After Claiming Child Is Not His
- 'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split
- Ex-'General Hospital' Star Ingo Rademacher Accuses ABC Of Harassment In Court, Network Questions Who's Funding Lawsuit
“This is a $400 f---ing shirt!” the General Hospital actress allegedly shouted, according to the police report from the crash.
Pullos was ultimately arrested and charged with a DUI after being taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for the injuries she sustained in the near-catastrophic car crash.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The police report further alleged that Pullos continued to be aggressive to the staff at the hospital and she had to be sedated.
Surprisingly, both Pullos and the driver of the other vehicle survived the purported 60 MPH drunk driving accident – although the other driver reportedly sustained “major injuries” in the crash.
“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover,” Pullos said in a statement after the crash, although she did not acknowledge her DUI arrest. “I will be back as soon as possible!”