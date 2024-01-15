Donald Trump Launches Another Scathing Attack Against Vivek Ramaswamy Ahead of Iowa Caucus: 'A Vote for Vivek is a Wasted Vote!'
Donald Trump launched a fresh attack against Vivek Ramaswamy this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The embattled ex-president’s latest attack against his GOP primary challenger came on Monday morning – just hours before the all-important Iowa caucuses were set to kick off in the Midwest state on Monday night.
According to Trump, a vote for Ramaswamy is a “wasted vote.” The impeached former president also claimed that Ramaswamy “played it too cute” with Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.
“A VOTE FOR VIVEK IS A WASTED VOTE,” the 45th president wrote on Truth Social just after 7 AM on Monday morning. “I LIKE VIVEK, BUT HE PLAYED IT TOO ‘CUTE’ WITH US.”
Trump then urged his supporters in Iowa to vote for him in the caucuses on Monday night before attacking “crooked” President Joe Biden and the “radical left democrats” who are “destroying” our “very troubled nation.”
“CAUCUS TONIGHT, VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP, BUILD UP THE NUMBERS!” he wrote. “IN NOVEMBER, WE MUST TAKE OUR VERY TROUBLED NATION – A NATION IN DECLINE – BACK FROM CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS AND THUGS WHO ARE DESTROYING IT. MAGA!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s early-morning Truth Social attack against Ramaswamy this week came shortly after he launched a similar attack against the GOP primary candidate on Saturday.
Trump dubbed Ramaswamy’s campaign “deceitful” over the weekend and warned his supporters not to get “duped” by the pharmaceutical billionaire-turned-wannabe politician.
“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc,” Trump wrote. “Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks.”
“Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ – don’t get duped by this,” the ex-president continued. “Vote for ‘TRUMP,’ don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA.”
“The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall!” Trump concluded that post. “MAGA!”
Ramaswamy quickly responded to Trump’s initial attack on Saturday and, rather than firing back against the ex-president, blamed the scathing missive on Trump’s campaign advisors. Ramaswamy also touted Trump as the “greatest president of the 21st century.”
“Yes, I saw President Trump’s Truth Social post,” Ramaswamy tweeted. “It’s an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don’t think friendly fire is helpful.”
“Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I’m not going to criticize him in response to this late attack,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ramaswamy continues to get pummeled in the polls for the GOP primary race.
While Trump has maintained a nearly 63% polling average, Ramaswamy recently dropped to an abysmal average of only 4%.
GOP primary challengers Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are virtually tied for second place in the polls behind Trump – with Haley sitting at 11.9% and DeSantis at 11.8% as of Monday morning.