Donald Trump Launches Another Scathing Attack Against Vivek Ramaswamy Ahead of Iowa Caucus: 'A Vote for Vivek is a Wasted Vote!'

According to Trump, a vote for Ramaswamy is a “wasted vote.” The impeached former president also claimed that Ramaswamy “played it too cute” with Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“A VOTE FOR VIVEK IS A WASTED VOTE,” the 45th president wrote on Truth Social just after 7 AM on Monday morning. “I LIKE VIVEK, BUT HE PLAYED IT TOO ‘CUTE’ WITH US.”