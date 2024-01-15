RFK Jr's Alleged Home Intruder Agrees to Stay 100 Yards Away From Politician's Wife Cheryl Hines, Won't Contact Actress as Part of Restraining Order

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in November, RFK Jr.’s legal team rushed to court pleading for a temporary restraining order against Macht.

The team claimed Macht showed up to Kennedy’s home in Brentwood, California, and tried to make contact with Kennedy. The filing claimed Macht climbed a fence in the back of Kennedy’s property.

Kennedy’s security team was able to keep Macht contained until the police arrived at the home. Macht was taken into custody and hit with an emergency protective order that instructed him NOT to return to Kennedy’s property.