RFK Jr's Alleged Home Intruder Agrees to Stay 100 Yards Away From Politician's Wife Cheryl Hines, Won't Contact Actress as Part of Restraining Order
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the man who was arrested twice for his attempts to make his way into the politician’s LA home have reached a new deal in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Kennedy Jr. and Jonathan Stanley Macht submitted the amended agreement to a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in November, RFK Jr.’s legal team rushed to court pleading for a temporary restraining order against Macht.
The team claimed Macht showed up to Kennedy’s home in Brentwood, California, and tried to make contact with Kennedy. The filing claimed Macht climbed a fence in the back of Kennedy’s property.
Kennedy’s security team was able to keep Macht contained until the police arrived at the home. Macht was taken into custody and hit with an emergency protective order that instructed him NOT to return to Kennedy’s property.
Macht was released from custody hours later. Kennedy said Macht then showed back up at his home. Police were called back to the home and Macht was re-arrested.
Kennedy’s team claimed the man had sent over 400 emails to Kennedy before showing up at his pad. Kennedy and his wife Cheryl Hines were home when Macht showed up.
A judge granted Kennedy a temporary restraining order. Before a hearing on making the order permanent took place, Kennedy and Macht privately reached a deal.
Macht agreed to a 5-year restraining order that prohibited him from coming within 100 yards of Kennedy. In addition, he said he would not try to locate Kennedy.
The agreement said Macht would not harass any of Kennedy’s family members or buy any firearms.
Earlier this month, Kennedy asked the court to amend the restraining order to include Hines as a protected person whom Macht would not contact.
He claimed the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department advised his legal team that the restraining order was too vague to be enforceable when it came to Hines — due to the agreement only stating Kennedy’s family members were protected but didn’t specifically name Hines.
The court denied Kennedy’s request because the proper paperwork was not filed. The judge set a hearing for January 31 to discuss the matter.
However, Macht and Kennedy reached another private deal and no longer needed the hearing. Macht agreed he would not attempt to communicate with the actress and would stay 100 yards away from her.