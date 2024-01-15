Ariana DeBose Calls Out Bella Ramsey's 'Unfunny' Joke About Her Singing Abilities at Critics Choice Awards

Actress/singer Ariana DeBose was not impressed by the joke made about her during the Critics Choice Awards broadcast, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, DeBose and countless other celebrities were present for the award show. The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos took the stage to present

The disrespect to Academy Award winner, Tony nominee, Broadway star, Ariana DeBose is WILD. The look on her face really said it all pic.twitter.com/iKss6NlDW2 — 🎇Disney Scoop Matt 🎇 (@DisneyScoopGuy) January 15, 2024

Ramsey and Ramos presented the award for Best Song. As they presented, the duo read the banter on the teleprompter that included pre-written jokes about the nominees. The two read off the nominees including Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, and Dua Lipa — and noted that they were "some of the most famous voices in the music industry."

Ramey and Ramos then read the list of the remaining nominees which included DeBose, Jack Black, and Ryan Gosling, The duo called the three nominees “actors who also think that they are singers.” DeBose, who is a singer, looks confused during the telecast.

Following the show, DeBose took to social media to respond. She wrote, "No I didn't find it funny. Lol." Many DeBose fans took to social media to criticize the joke.

One wtote, "Bella… Ariana DeBose is an Academy Award winning, Tony nominated Actress and you have the audacity to say she’s an actress “who thinks they can sing”?! Oh that’s not how you present a category or talk about people live on television." Another said, "this is so unfunny…like Ariana Debose is one of the few triple threats in the industry. Bella you could have turned this joke down."

"Poor Bella Ramsey having to deliver that HORRIBLY JUDGED “joke” about Ariana DeBose but BLESS the director for actually cutting to her intensely confused reaction and holding on to it for so long," said another viewer. While another pointed out, "Whoever wrote that joke about Ariana DeBose set Bella Ramsey up for failure. She'll get blamed for that idiotic dialogue that she had nothing to do with."

Another viewer was confused why Ramos didn't step in and correct the joke. "The wild thing about that joke is that Anthony Ramos, the guy standing next to Bella, starred in a Broadway musical WITH ARIANA DEBOSE. Surely he could have said “she’s a Tony nominated Broadway veteran, she’s definitely a singer," he wrote.

Ramsey has yet to comment on the backlash over the joke written for her.