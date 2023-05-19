'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Enters Luxury Rehab Facility Days After Devastating DUI Crash and Arrest
Embattled General Hospital star Haley Pullos entered a luxury rehab facility this week just days after her devastating DUI car crash and arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pullos, 24, was seen entering the Malibu Detox and Residential Treatment Center on Wednesday.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actress – who has played the character Molly Lansing-Davis on the popular ABC soap opera since 2009 – was spotted being dropped off at the facility by her father.
The outlet also obtained photos of Pullos stopping at a Taco Bell shortly before being driven to the Malibu facility located approximately one hour away from the actress’ home in Granada Hills.
The rehab facility reportedly costs upwards of $2,600-per-week, and the facility – located in the mountains of Santa Monica – offers “gourmet dining, a hot tub, yoga, horseback riding, fishing, beach access and other off-site activities” for those receiving treatment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the photos of Pullos entering rehab on Wednesday marked the first sighting of the General Hospital actress since her suspected DUI crash and subsequent arrest on April 29.
Pullos was reportedly driving on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena at approximately 1:30 AM when she swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle head-on at 60 MPH.
“Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning,” the Pasadena Fire Department said in a statement shortly after the crash.
“Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision,” the department continued. “Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles.”
According to a police report of the incident, responding officers discovered mini tequila bottles and cannabis edibles in the actress’ vehicle.
Officers also claimed Pullos was involved in a separate hit-and-run crash just minutes before the near-fatal accident on the Pasadena freeway.
“This is a $400 f---ing shirt!” the 24-year-old actress allegedly shouted after being rescued from her vehicle.
Pullos has since been pulled from her role on General Hospital as she continues to recover from the crash and DUI charges against her.
“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover,” Pullos confirmed in a statement earlier this month.
“I will be back as soon as possible!” she added, although Pullos made no mention of her DUI arrest and rehab stint.