Senator Rand Paul recently announced an “official criminal referral” to the Department of Justice against Dr. Anthony Fauci in connection to the doctor’s testimony about the origins of the Covid-19 virus, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come two years after Fauci testified before Paul and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, the Kentucky senator claimed this week to have evidence that Fauci lied to the committee on July 20, 2021.