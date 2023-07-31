Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Senator Rand Paul Announces 'Official Criminal Referral' Against Dr. Anthony Fauci Over Covid-19 Testimony

Jul. 31 2023, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Senator Rand Paul recently announced an “official criminal referral” to the Department of Justice against Dr. Anthony Fauci in connection to the doctor’s testimony about the origins of the Covid-19 virus, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come two years after Fauci testified before Paul and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, the Kentucky senator claimed this week to have evidence that Fauci lied to the committee on July 20, 2021.

According to Paul, Fauci acknowledged in a February 2020 email that the Covid-19 virus may have been created by scientists in Wuhan, China in 2019.

“The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan,” Fauci wrote, according to a screenshot of the newly leaked email shared by the New York Post on Monday morning.

Paul argued that the email “directly contradicts” Fauci’s testimony to the Senate committee in July 2021.

Paul also argued that Fauci’s testimony was “absolutely a lie” and announced he filed an “official criminal referral” to the DOJ in light of the newly exposed and alleged evidence against the immunologist.

“This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie,” Paul wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

“That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ,” the GOP senator added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paul first accused Fauci of lying to Congress and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee during a hearing on July 20, 2021.

Paul argued that Fauci, then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and medical adviser to the president, lied about “Covid-19 gain-of-function research” that took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China ahead of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Fauci insisted he “never lied to Congress” during the heated July 2021 exchange and told Senator Paul that “you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Paul also cited a journal article about gain-of-function research and Covid-19 that was apparently funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), but Fauci clarified that the article in question was “judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function.”

Still, Senator Paul argued Fauci had lied in an alleged effort to cover up the true origins of Covid-19 and the subsequent pandemic that killed more than four million people across the globe.

“Let’s read from the NIH definition of ‘gain of function,'” Paul charged at the time. “This is the definition that you guys wrote. It says that ‘scientific research that increases the transmissibility among mammals is gain of function.’ They took animal viruses that only occur in animals, and they increased their transmissibility to humans.”

“How you can say that’s not gain of function,” Paul continued. “It’s a dance, and you’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the world from a pandemic.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Dr. Fauci retired from his role as director of the NIAID at the end of 2022. He also recently came under fire for admitting that the national Covid-19 mask mandate only prevented “maybe 10%” of the population from catching the deadly virus.

