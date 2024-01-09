Scientology Fights Leah Remini’s Plea for Injunction Against Church Agents Over Alleged Harassment, Attacks on Her Family

The Church of Scientology demanded that ex-member Leah Remini NOT be granted an injunction as part of her court battle against the organization and its leader David Miscavige. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for Scientology accused Remini of bringing her recent motion for an injunction to generate publicity for herself and to “falsely accuse Defendants of crimes.”

The church said Remini’s motion is about “her outrage that Defendants spoke back after her years of attack.” Remini was a member of the church from 1979 to 2013. The actress spoke out against the church after she left. She launched a campaign against Scientology that included a television show where she spoke to ex-members about their experiences.

At one point, she filed a missing person’s report over David’s wife Shelly Miscavige. She claimed to have not seen her friend in years and was not given answers by the church. LAPD claimed they spoke to Shelly and closed the case. Remini has since claimed that LAPD and Scientology have a close relationship. For years, Scientology has publicly attacked Remini for speaking out. They accused her of being desperate for attention and making false accusations.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Remini filed a bombshell lawsuit against the church and David. She claimed Scientology and its agents had harassed her for years. She said they attempted to ruin her career by launching websites and social media accounts that attacked her. In addition, she claimed they called advertisers who supported projects and demanded they cut ties.

“For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation,” the suit read. A couple of weeks later, Remini filed a motion for a temporary injunction against the church. She asked that the defendants and their associates be ordered to not stalk, harass, or otherwise interfere with her life.

In her paperwork, Remini claimed the church and its reps had continued to harass her even after she filed suit. She detailed an incident on August 28, 2023, where she claimed someone attempted to unlawfully enter her gated community. Leah claimed on September 3 Scientology agents showed up to her mom’s home.

“I also believe Scientology agents were sent to my mother’s home as a threatening message to me,” she said. She said, “My mother lives on a steep hill on a dead-end street, and the drivers of the car, two white men dressed in black, were captured on her home’s surveillance camera surveilling the home while talking on a mobile phone. After knocking on the door, the two men, who parked on the side of the street down the hill, departed the area.” A couple of days later, on September 10, 2023, Remini claimed a window at her mom’s restaurant was broken in the middle of the night. The actress said her sister also received texts from someone claiming to be Remini’s friend and asked for Remini’s contact.

In her motion, Remini claimed 3 of her credit cards and two belonging to her assistant were hacked since the lawsuit was filed. The actress said she believed the injunction would stop the alleged attacks.

In the newly filed motion, Scientology said Remini failed to present evidence of a credible threat of violence. Further, they said all the acts except one were done to third parties NOT her. The church said Remini also failed to provide any evidence to back up her claims Scientology was responsible. “The Court should not let itself be used by Plaintiff as a megaphone in her latest public relations stunt,” the motion read.

A judge has yet to rule. Previously, The Church of Scientology spoke out against Remini’s lawsuit. A rep said,, “If Remini can no longer get a job, she has nobody to blame but herself. Obviously, everybody in Hollywood now knows what we already knew: That Remini is a horrible person and toxic to so many who have the misfortune to come in contact with her.”