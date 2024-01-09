Home > Exclusives > Trevor Ariza Exclusive REVEALED: Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Awarded 1964 Chevy Impala and Rolls Royce in Divorce Settlement, Ex Keeps Her Wedding Ring Source: MEGA The divorce settlement details are revealed. By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 9 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Trevor Ariza agreed to split his NBA retirement accounts with his ex-wife Bree Anderson as part of their divorce settlement, but he will walk away with his car collection. RadarOnline.com has obtained the agreement signed by the parties and submitted to the court.

Source: MEGA Trevor will pay $10k per month in child support for his 2 kids.

Per their agreement, the ex-Lakers star will pay Bree $10k per month in child support for their 2 children. He will also pay her a one-time lump sum of $664k. Bree said she gave up her right to spousal support in exchange for the lump sum.

Source: MEGA The divorce battle was nasty for months.

In addition, Bree was awarded the former couple’s home in San Diego, California while he walked away with their pad in Playa Del Vista, California. She will keep all furniture and artwork in the home she was awarded. The deal said Bree will keep several bank accounts, is entitled to half of Trevor’s NBA retirement accounts, a 2021 Rolls-Royce and a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.

Bree also kept all her clothing, shoes, handbags, watches, and jewelry including her engagement and wedding rings. On top of his home, Trevor kept multiple bank accounts, one-half of his retirement accounts, a 1964 Chevy Impala, a 2020 Mercedes Maybach, and a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Source: MEGA The exes agreed on joint legal custody of their children.

Trevor did not have to split his ownership in several businesses including Wild Wings. Per the deal, Trevor will pay $10k per month in child support and cover all school and medical expenses. The exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their children. During the battle, Trevor claimed he had depleted his savings during the divorce battle. Despite earning over $116 million in the NBA, he claimed to be in the process of cutting down his budget due to the severe drop in his income after he retired.

Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after 4 years of marriage in 2022. In her petition, she initially demanded primary custody of their two children. Trevor objected to the request and demanded the court award him joint custody. As RadarOnline.com first reported, months later, the case turned nasty after Bree was granted a temporary restraining order against Trevor.

Source: Los Angeles Superior Court One of the photos Bree attached to her restraining order petition.

In court documents, she accused him of showing up at her home unannounced. In addition, she claimed he had been abusive to her during their relationship. She included several photos of alleged bruises caused by Trevor. In her petition, she described two alleged incidents where Trevor physically abused her. During one incident, she claimed he choked her until she was unconscious. A judge granted a temporary restraining order that instructed Trevor to stay 100 yards away from his ex.

Trevor denied the allegations he was abusive during the relationship. He accused Bree of being the aggressor and claimed she once tore out one of his dreadlocks out during a jealous rage. Per their divorce settlement, the restraining order matter is deemed "settled." The two agreed to stay 50 yards away from each other.