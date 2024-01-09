'He Won't Apologize': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks 'Hamster-brained' Aaron Rodgers After False Jeffrey Epstein Allegations
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Aaron Rodgers this week after the NFL star suggested that Kimmel’s name would appear in the trove of Jeffrey Epstein documents being released, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Rodgers suggested last week that Kimmel hung out with Epstein on the late sex offender’s private jet and island, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host launched a scathing response in his opening monologue on Monday night.
Kimmel called the injured NFL star’s Epstein allegations “false” and “very damaging” before suggesting that he might pursue legal action against Rodgers over the accusations.
“He went on a show on ESPN, The Pat McAfee Show, and out of the blue insinuated that I was nervous because the Jeffrey Epstein list was coming out,” Kimmel charged on Monday night.
“He said I was hoping it wouldn’t and that he was going to pop a bottle of something to celebrate when it did, and then it did come out, and of course my name wasn’t on it and isn’t on it and won’t ever be on it,” Kimmel continued.
“I don’t know Jeffrey Epstein, I’ve never met Jeffrey Epstein, I’m not on a list, I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever, and I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that, that we should do it in court,” the late-night host added.
Kimmel went on to suggest that Rodgers was “mad” that the comedian mocked the NFL star’s top knot hairdo and anti-vax stance.
“Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn’t actually believe that but he just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated,” Kimmel said.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host then dubbed Rodgers a “hamster-brained man” before predicting that Rodgers would refuse to offer an apology over the Epstein allegation controversy.
“He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else,” Kimmel quipped.
“If he does [apologize], do you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on,” Kimmel continued. “But he probably won’t do that. My guess is he won’t apologize.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rodgers faced backlash last week after he tied Kimmel to the hundreds of Epstein documents being released this month in connection to the late sex offender’s sex trafficking scheme.
“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”
It is unclear what led the Jets quarterback to suggest Kimmel might be on the Epstein list, and Kimmel responded shortly after with a scathing tweet against Rodgers.
“Dear A------: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote.
“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” the late-night host continued. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”
While Pat McAfee has since apologized to Kimmel over the remarks made by Rodgers on his show, the NFL star has yet to offer any sort of apology to Kimmel and “probably won’t.”