'He Won't Apologize': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks 'Hamster-brained' Aaron Rodgers After False Jeffrey Epstein Allegations

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Aaron Rodgers this week after the NFL star suggested that Kimmel’s name would appear in the trove of Jeffrey Epstein documents being released, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Rodgers suggested last week that Kimmel hung out with Epstein on the late sex offender’s private jet and island, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host launched a scathing response in his opening monologue on Monday night.