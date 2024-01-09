Jason Momoa and Estranged Wife Lisa Bonet Hash Out Divorce Settlement Over Child Support and Custody
Jason Momoa and his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa Bonet worked out a divorce settlement that covered support and division of their property before the actress filed her petition in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lisa and Jason informed the court the agreement is ready for approval.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Bonet filed legal paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate her marriage to Momoa.
The couple announced they were splitting 2 years before the case was filed. In her paperwork, Bonet listed the date of separation as October 7, 2020.
The couple got hitched in 2017 but have been together for years. Bonet requested joint legal and physical custody of their 2 children: Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. In addition, she asked that both parties be cut off from spousal support.
All signs point to the couple having signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.
- Back On? Lisa Bonet Fuels Reconciliation Rumors By Wearing Wedding Ring After Jason Momoa Breakup
- Tia Mowry's Divorce Settlement: 'Sister, Sister' Star Gets $4.3 Million Family Home and Won't Pay a Dime in Spousal, Child Support
- Joshua Jackson Demands Estranged Wife Jodie-Turner Smith Not Be Awarded Spousal Support, Disputes Date of Separation
In a newly filed documents, Bonet and Momoa explained they had exchanged all financial records including tax statements and bank records.
In addition, they explained they have entered into a written agreement, "regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."
The exes asked the court to approve the agreement they submitted. Momoa had yet to file an official response to the divorce petition. The duo did not use lawyers to handle the divorce and filed the paperwork on their own.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In 2020, the couple announced their split with a joint statement. It read, "We have felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... a Revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
The couple added, "We share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."