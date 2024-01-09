Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Jason Momoa
Exclusive Details

Jason Momoa and Estranged Wife Lisa Bonet Hash Out Divorce Settlement Over Child Support and Custody

lisa bonet jason momoa settle divorce reach agreement child support custody
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 9 2024, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jason Momoa and his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa Bonet worked out a divorce settlement that covered support and division of their property before the actress filed her petition in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lisa and Jason informed the court the agreement is ready for approval.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa bonet jason momoa settle divorce reach agreement child support custody
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Bonet filed legal paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate her marriage to Momoa.

The couple announced they were splitting 2 years before the case was filed. In her paperwork, Bonet listed the date of separation as October 7, 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa bonet jason momoa settle divorce reach agreement child support custody
Source: MEGA

The couple got hitched in 2017 but have been together for years. Bonet requested joint legal and physical custody of their 2 children: Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. In addition, she asked that both parties be cut off from spousal support.

All signs point to the couple having signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa bonet jason momoa settle divorce reach agreement child support custody
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Jason Momoa

In a newly filed documents, Bonet and Momoa explained they had exchanged all financial records including tax statements and bank records.

In addition, they explained they have entered into a written agreement, "regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."

Article continues below advertisement

The exes asked the court to approve the agreement they submitted. Momoa had yet to file an official response to the divorce petition. The duo did not use lawyers to handle the divorce and filed the paperwork on their own.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa bonet jason momoa settle divorce reach agreement child support custody
Source: MEGA

In 2020, the couple announced their split with a joint statement. It read, "We have felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... a Revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

The couple added, "We share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.