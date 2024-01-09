Jason Momoa and Estranged Wife Lisa Bonet Hash Out Divorce Settlement Over Child Support and Custody

In 2020, the couple announced their split with a joint statement. It read, "We have felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... a Revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

The couple added, "We share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."