Sinéad O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After Irish Music Legend's Passing at 56
Sinéad O'Connor’s cause of death was revealed this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after the Irish music legend was found “unresponsive” inside her London home on July 26, 2023, O’Connor’s official cause of death was revealed on Tuesday.
According to the Southwark Coroners Court, the 56-year-old music legend died of “natural causes.”
“This is to confirm that Ms. O'Connor died of natural causes,” a spokesperson for the Southwark Coroners Court said in a statement to Daily Mail. “The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of O’Connor’s cause of death came nearly six months after the beloved singer and activist passed away at 56 in London on July 26, 2023.
The Nothing Compares 2 U singer was reportedly found “unresponsive” insider her Lambeth flat in South East London and was declared dead by authorities shortly after.
"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” London police said in a statement after O’Connor’s passing.
"Officers attended,” the London police continued. “A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene."
Investigators also announced at the time that the beloved Irish singer’s passing was “not being treated as suspicious.”
“Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious,” London police said. “A file will be prepared for the coroner."
O’Connor’s family later confirmed her passing in a statement provided to the Irish Times.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the Mandika songwriter’s loved ones announced. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
Also heartbreaking was the fact that O’Connor’s devastating death in July came just 18 months after her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor, took his own life after disappearing from a Dublin hospital where he was staying while on suicide watch.
O’Connor announced her son’s passing in January 2022.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.”
“My baby. I love you so much,” O’Connor added at the time. “Please be at peace.”
The late Emperor's New Clothes singer was ultimately laid to rest in her hometown of Bray, Ireland on August 8, 2023.
Thousands of mourners attended the singer’s traditional Muslim funeral ceremony – including U2 members Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton; Irish President Michael D. Higgins; and Irish politician Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.