Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56, Only 18 Months After Son's Tragic Passing
Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor has passed away at 56, RadarOnline.com has learned.
O’Connor reportedly passed away on Tuesday night. Her tragic death came following years of mental health struggles and just 18 months after the loss of her son, Shane O'Connor, who passed away in January 2022.
Shane, who was only 17 years old at the time, escaped from the hospital while under suicide watch. As RadarOnline.com reported, he took his own life shortly after.
Her family confirmed her death, telling The Irish Times, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
“Been living as undead night creature since,” O’Connor wrote following Shane’s death last year. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”
“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally,” she continued in what would be her final tweet before her own death this week. “I am lost in the bardo without him.”
O'Connor rose to international fame in 1990 with her emotional rendition of Prince's iconic song, Nothing Compares 2 U.
The track resonated with millions of fans around the world and ultimately catapulted O'Connor into superstardom. Her talent and unique voice captivated listeners, making her an unforgettable figure in the music industry.
O'Connor's legacy extended beyond her iconic cover of Nothing Compares 2 U. After signing with Ensign Records, she released her debut album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, in 1990.
The album was a massive critical success, selling over seven million copies worldwide. Nothing Compares 2 U became her breakthrough hit and showcased her raw and emotional vocals.
In the years following her breakthrough, O'Connor continued to write and perform music. She crafted other hits such as You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart – which was featured in the soundtrack of the film In the Name of the Father.
Drink Before the War and This Is The Day further showcased her songwriting power and artist versatility.
At the time of her death, O'Connor – who converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat – was reportedly splitting her time between Co Roscommon, Ireland, and London, according to Daily Mail.
Tributes immediately started pouring in for the beloved singer following the devastating announcement of her passing.
Fans, fellow musicians, and industry insiders all honored O’Connor’s musical contributions and the impact she had on their lives.
O'Connor's unique voice and heartfelt performances touched the hearts of many and will continue to be cherished.
R.I.P Sinead O’Connor.