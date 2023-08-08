Saying Goodbye to Sinead O'Connor: Bono Joins Thousands of Mourners in Ireland to Pay Tribute to Late Singer

U2 frontman Bono joined thousands of mourners in Ireland to pay tribute to iconic singer/songwriter Sinéad O'Connor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

O'Connor, 56, was found unresponsive on July 26 in London, England. The cause of death has yet to be released.

An estimated 3,000 gathered in the singer's hometown to celebrate O'Connor's life before she was laid to rest in a traditional Muslim ceremony.