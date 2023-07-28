Sinéad O'Connor's Final Days: Singer Was 'Smiling and Happy,' Hoping to Tour Just Before Sudden Death at 56
Sinéad O'Connor had a troubled life but spent her final days focused on finding contentment, neighbors of the late Irish singer revealed in the wake of her sudden death at 56.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that heartbreaking final tweets from the Nothing Compares 2 U icon revealed that she was still coping with the grief from her 17-year-old son Shane's death last year. "For all mothers of Suicided children," she wrote in a tribute. "Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra."
In another post, the Drink Before the War performer said she had been living as "an undead night creature" ever since the loss of her beloved son. "He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."
O'Connor is survived by three children, Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters, and Yeshua Bonadio.
Nearby resident Farath Moragammanage said she was taken aback to hear the devastating news, noting how the singer had seemed to have such a positive demeanor in recent weeks.
"She seemed happy and was smiling and waved," the neighbor told DailyMail.com. "She was with a friend and she said she was going to Brixton with a friend from Ireland. [O'Connor] told me she was a famous singer and she must have moved in about weeks six weeks or so ago. She was living there on her own."
It wasn't until a medical team showed up that Moragammanage had an inkling something was wrong.
"Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, I saw a private ambulance turn up and it was there for a few hours before leaving. I didn't make the connection until I saw the news and realized it was my neighbor. It's so sad. I feel so sorry for her," she shared.
Another neighbor said they would cross paths every so often. "I would often see her on the street smoking a cigarette and we would exchange a few words every now and then."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that friends feared O'Connor would face an untimely death like her idol, Prince, due to her personal trials and tribulations.
She endured an abusive childhood at the hands of her mother, four failed marriages, and was candid about her battle with bipolar disorder.
"Sinead is mentally ill, and her family knows that," a source revealed in 2018. "They're all distraught. Everyone is praying she turns a corner."
As we previously reported, O'Connor's family announced her death in a statement on Wednesday.
Just weeks before, the political activist teased new music, telling fans that she returned to London and was working on an album and would be "hopefully touring" in 2024 and 2025.