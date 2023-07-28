Sinéad O'Connor's Final Days: Singer Was 'Smiling and Happy,' Hoping to Tour Just Before Sudden Death at 56

Sinéad O'Connor had a troubled life but spent her final days focused on finding contentment, neighbors of the late Irish singer revealed in the wake of her sudden death at 56.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that heartbreaking final tweets from the Nothing Compares 2 U icon revealed that she was still coping with the grief from her 17-year-old son Shane's death last year. "For all mothers of Suicided children," she wrote in a tribute. "Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra."