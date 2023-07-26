Sinead O'Connor's Friends Feared She Was Doomed to Die Like Prince: 'She Copied Everything He Did'
Sinead O'Connor's friends feared the singer was doomed to die like her idol, Prince, long before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, O'Connor passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 56. Her cause of death has not been revealed.
The Drink Before The War singer struggled with her mental health for years, with O'Connor's state taking a frightening hit after her son, Shane, took his own life in January 2022 at 17.
"Sinead is mentally ill, and her family knows that," a source revealed in 2018. "They're all distraught. Everyone is praying she turns a corner."
Prince — who wrote O'Connor's biggest hit, Nothing Compares 2 U — died from an overdose of counterfeit Vicodin that contained the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
Friends were terrified O'Connor, who admitted in 2017 that she had attempted to end her life several times, would suffer the same fate.
She had confessed to being "heavily addicted" to prescription drugs to fight her emotional distress. The Irish singer revealed the depths of her depression during a Facebook rant she taped in a seedy New Jersey hotel room years ago.
In the disturbing video, O'Connor sobbed: "I'm all by myself and there's absolutely nobody in my life except... my psychiatrist... and that's the only thing keeping me alive at the moment."
O'Connor triggered more alarms when she announced she was changing her name to Magda Davitt in an apparent homage to her doomed musical mentor, who temporarily changed his name from Prince to an unpronounceable symbol.
"That was a big warning sign," the insider shared at the time, adding, "Sinead is copying everything Prince did, and the concern is she'll lose her life the same way."
O'Connor plunged into a dark abyss after losing custody of Shane in 2017, sources said — disappearing for days on two different occasions.
"Her state of mind is worrying everyone," the source spilled. "No one wants another Prince on their hands."
Years later, she expressed her anguish over Shane's death.
“Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” O’Connor posted online after her son’s disappearance.
The singer later confirmed her teenage son had "decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”
After his death, O'Connor tweeted several times about her turmoil. “I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him,” she later tweeted following his passing.
Her final tweet was also a tribute to Shane.
“Been living as undead night creature since [his death],” O'Connor wrote earlier this month. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”