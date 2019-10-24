Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Last Words: Prince Details Seizures & ‘Blackouts’ In New Memoir Released 3 Years After His Death

Last Words: Prince Details Seizures & ‘Blackouts’ In New Memoir Released 3 Years After His Death

Last Words: Prince Details Seizures & ‘Blackouts’ In New Memoir Released 3 Years After His Death Late singer reveals ‘soul-crushing’ childhood traumas in pages written before OD.

Prince was in the early stages of writing a memoir months before he tragically died in 2016 – and RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the iconic singer detailed painful childhood memories in the book, including his past seizures and “blackouts.”

The Beautiful Ones includes rare handwritten pages the Minnesota native scribed months prior to his death. In his own words, the “Purple Rain” singer detailed his childhood struggles and blamed his curious mind for the terrifying convulsions that began at the age of 3.

“My brain has always been overactive and the blackouts would occur primarily from overthinking,” the legend wrote, adding that he was “epileptic.”

Before the world became his stage, Prince admitted he used to “stare at everything in the house” until his brain was “fried.”

“I’d lose myself in every object,” the late singer-songwriter wrote.

The seizures ended up giving him a sign, according to Prince. He recalled seeing an “angel” during one of the blackouts he suffered, who told him he was not going to be sick anymore.

“I never had another seizure,” the musician claimed.

As Radar readers know, Prince was found dead on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57 inside of the elevator of his Chanhassen, Minessota compound, known as Paisley Park.

His official cause of death was ruled an accidental “self-administered” overdose of fentanyl, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Years before he skyrocketed to international stardom, Prince admired his father, who was also a musician. But inside of the family home, Prince admitted he struggled watching his parents fight both verbally and physically.

“The sound of your parents fighting is chilling when U’re a child,” he wrote. “If it happens 2 become physical, it can b soul-crushing.”

The young Prince admitted that his parents’ divorce was “unusual” and “traumatic.” He also confessed his mother would burst into his bedroom and use him as a pawn during their contentious fights.

“She was crying but managed a smile & said, ‘Tell Ur father 2 be nice 2 me,’” Prince recalled. “She held me up as a buffer so that he wouldn’t fight with her anymore.”

Of course, his parents’ divorce would have an impact on how he lived the rest of his life and dealt with his own relationships.

The icon revealed that it wasn’t until after his parents divorce that he began to really get to know his father.

The “Little Red Corvette” singer also admitted his parents’ broken marriage made him realize there’s “some part of your heart you should never give away.”

“Because otherwise, I’ve seen it, there are times where you believe that’s it. And then you close yourself off to people,” he wrote.

As Radar reported, Prince’s memoir contains the icon’s personal writings, rare photos and even pages from the star’s secret scrapbook. The memoir was edited by Dan Piepenbring, who had met and worked with Prince on the project just months before the superstar’s sudden death.

The Beautiful Ones hits bookshelves on October 29.