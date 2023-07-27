Sinéad O'Connor Death: Irish Music Legend Was Found 'Unresponsive' and Pronounced Dead at London Home on Wednesday Morning
Sinéad O’Connor was found unresponsive at her London home just minutes before she was pronounced dead this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest update to come after the 56-year-old Irish music legend passed away on Wednesday, London police released a statement revealing more details regarding O’Connor’s sudden death.
"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the statement read.
"Officers attended,” it continued. “A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene."
O’Connor was reportedly found unresponsive and pronounced dead at her Lambeth, South East London home. Investigators confirmed the singer’s passing was “not being treated as suspicious.”
“Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious,” they announced. “A file will be prepared for the coroner."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O’Connor’s family confirmed the singer’s death in a statement to The Irish Times on Wednesday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they wrote. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
O’Connor’s devastating death on Wednesday also came just 18 months after her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor, took his own life after disappearing from a Dublin hospital where he was staying while on suicide watch.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” O’Connor wrote shortly after her son was found dead on January 7, 2022.
“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example,” she continued. “My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer then caused concern one week later when she was hospitalized after saying she “decided to follow [her] son.”
“I’ve decided to follow my son,” O’Connor tweeted at the time. “There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”
“I’ve destroyed my family,” she continued. “My kids don’t want to know me. I am a s--t person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not."
The mourning singer was subsequently hospitalized for her own wellbeing and the apparent threats of suicide.
“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that,” she wrote in another tweet at the time. “I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone.”
“I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while,” she continued. “But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”
