Sinéad O'Connor's Date of Death Remains a Mystery, Autopsy Could Take 'Several Weeks.' Says Coroner

No medical cause has been given for O'Connor's death, and an autopsy will be conducted, with results taking "several weeks" to be delivered.

The 56-year-old singer lived in a converted 1940s warehouse just a few minutes from Brixton in South London.

In her last public statement on Facebook on July 11, O'Connor told her fans that she had recently moved back to London after 23 years and was "very happy to be home." She also mentioned that she was finishing a new album expected to be released next year and planning a world tour, including stops in the United States, Europe, and Australia.