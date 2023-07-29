Sinéad O'Connor's Date of Death Remains a Mystery, Autopsy Could Take 'Several Weeks.' Says Coroner
The coroner investigating the death of Sinéad O'Connor has yet to determine when the Grammy Award-winning singer died, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Heroine singer's remains were found on Wednesday by London Metropolitan Police. While her death is not being treated as suspicious, a spokesperson for the London Inner South Coroner's Court stated that the "date of death is unknown."
No medical cause has been given for O'Connor's death, and an autopsy will be conducted, with results taking "several weeks" to be delivered.
The 56-year-old singer lived in a converted 1940s warehouse just a few minutes from Brixton in South London.
In her last public statement on Facebook on July 11, O'Connor told her fans that she had recently moved back to London after 23 years and was "very happy to be home." She also mentioned that she was finishing a new album expected to be released next year and planning a world tour, including stops in the United States, Europe, and Australia.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O'Connor's devastating death came just 18 months after her 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor, took his own life after disappearing from a Dublin hospital where he was staying while on suicide watch.
Soon after the news of her son's passing, the singer wrote, "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God."
"May he rest in peace, and may no one follow his example," she continued. "My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
One week later, O'Connor was hospitalized after tweeting that she "decided to follow [her] son."
"There is no point living without him," she said at the time. "Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he's gone."
"I've destroyed my family ... My kids don't want to know me. I am a s--t person. And you all only think I'm nice because I can sing. I'm not."
The award-winning singer is best known for her rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U, a power ballad written by Prince, which was named the No. 1 world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.
The accompanying music video, featuring a close-up of O'Connor's tearful face, became just as iconic as the track itself and is considered one of the most recognizable clips of the decade.
She gained international fame and a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance for her album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got in 1991.
