Sad Last Texts: Sinead O'Connor's Final Messages Riddled With 'Despair and Sorrow'
Sinead O'Connor was filled with "sorrow" and "desperation" in the final weeks before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Days after she was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on Wednesday at 56, her dear friend Sir Bob Geldof revealed the inner demons the Nothing Compares 2 U singer was struggling with, which he said were prevalent in their last text exchanges.
Geldof addressed O'Connor's death while performing at the Cavan Calling festival in Ireland over the weekend. "She meant a lot to everybody, she meant a lot to us. Her voice represented her soul and spirit. And whenever we hear that, we will always be with a great woman," he told the crowd, according to Daily Mail.
The Great Song Of Indifference singer said that O'Connor "was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair" until her final day.
"She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago," Geldof stated. "Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that."
O'Connor had been working on finishing a new album and reviewing tour dates for next year. Her music management company, 67 Management, released a statement that indicated the singer was looking forward to what was ahead.
"As tribute to those who were part of Sinead's team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book," the company's statement read. "Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful."
The statement from Kenneth and Carl Papenfus ended by saying, "It has been an honour to have worked with Sinead professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinead was family.
"May she rest in peace."
As RadarOnline.com reported, police said O'Connor's death was "not being treated as suspicious;" however, the cause of her passing remains a mystery as autopsy results could take "several weeks."
A spokesperson for the London Inner South Coroner's Court revealed that the "date of death is unknown."
O'Connor suffered with her mental health throughout the years, which got worse after her son, Shane, took his own life in January 2022 at 17.
“I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him,” she tweeted following his passing. Her final tweet was also a tribute to Shane.
“Been living as undead night creature since [his death],” O'Connor wrote earlier this month. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”