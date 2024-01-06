Pat McAfee Accuses ESPN Exec Norby Williamson of 'Trying to Sabotage' Show After Kimmel-Rodgers Feud
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee called out a top brass at ESPN, RadarOnline.com has learned, accusing high-ranking executive Norby Williamson of going the extra mile to "sabotage" his show.
The sports analyst said The Pat McAfee Show has been taking some hits in the wake of weekly guest Aaron Rodgers implying Jimmy Kimmel would be on Jeffrey Epstein's list.
Kimmel fired back at Rodgers in a statement on Tuesday night, vehemently denying the claim and accusing the Green Bay Packers quarterback of putting his family at risk and threatening to take him to court.
On Friday's show, McAfee took time to thank the viewers tuning into his show and ESPN for their support.
"We're very appreciative, and we understand that more people are watching this show than ever before," McAfee said. "We're very thankful for the ESPN folks for being very hospitable."
McAfee then segued into who he felt was working against them behind-the-scenes.
"Now, there are some people actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN — more specifically, I believe, Norby Williamson is the guy who is attempting to sabotage our program," he alleged about the Executive Vice President of Studio and Event Production. RadarOnline.com has reached out to ESPN for comment.
"I'm not 100 percent sure," McAfee clarified, explaining, "That is just seemingly the only human that has information, and then that information gets leaked, and it's wrong, and it sets a narrative of what our show is."
"Are we just gonna combat that from a rat every time? I don't know," he continued, claiming there was one instance where somebody "tried to get ahead of our actual ratings release with wrong numbers 12 hours beforehand."
As we previously reported, McAfee signed a five-year deal for $85 million to bring his popular digital show to the network.
McAfee said it's been "happening basically this entire season from some people who didn't necessarily love the old addition of The Pat McAfee Show to the ESPN family."
"There's a lot of those," he added. "It’s always little things to try to tear us down."
"So, even with the enemy within our own camp — I don't like that guy. That guy left me in his office for 45 minutes, no-showed me in 2018. So, this guy has had zero respect for me; and in return, same thing back to him for a long time."
Williamson has not yet addressed his comments.
McAfee, this week, apologized for his role in the Rodgers-Kimmel drama, having since noted they "have good intentions" for the show "every single time we come in here."
He added, "We don't always get it right but motherf------ have been getting it wrong for a long time in this specific field."