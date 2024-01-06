Pat McAfee Accuses ESPN Exec Norby Williamson of 'Trying to Sabotage' Show After Kimmel-Rodgers Feud

The sports analyst said The Pat McAfee Show has been taking some hits in the wake of weekly guest Aaron Rodgers implying Jimmy Kimmel would be on Jeffrey Epstein 's list.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee called out a top brass at ESPN, RadarOnline.com has learned, accusing high-ranking executive Norby Williamson of going the extra mile to "sabotage" his show.

Kimmel fired back at Rodgers in a statement on Tuesday night, vehemently denying the claim and accusing the Green Bay Packers quarterback of putting his family at risk and threatening to take him to court.

On Friday's show, McAfee took time to thank the viewers tuning into his show and ESPN for their support.

"We're very appreciative, and we understand that more people are watching this show than ever before," McAfee said. "We're very thankful for the ESPN folks for being very hospitable."