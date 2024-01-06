Home > Politics > Joe Biden Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Allegedly 'Angry' John Kirby is Getting More Time at the Podium Source: MEGA Two of President Joe Biden's top aides are reportedly at odds. By: Aaron Johnson Jan. 5 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Two of President Joe Biden's top aides are reportedly at odds as the 81-year-old scrambles to ensure the American voters he's fit to run for a second term in office. His press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is allegedly "angry" that the National Security Council's John Kirby has been joining her at the podium, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tensions are reportedly growing between Jean-Pierre and Kirby as Karine has been sharing the stage, only appearing solo once since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. At that time, Kirby took center stage with his foreign policy mastery.

Jean-Pierre, who plans to stick out her position through the 2024 election, has become wary of Kirby, according to an Axios report published on Friday. She was promoted to Biden's press secretary in 2022, but at the same time, the president brought Kirby — the then Pentagon's spokesperson — on the team. Several sources claimed the move concerned Jean-Pierre and confused her about where she stood.

She has shared the podium with Kirby because Biden reportedly likes it — but it's allegedly leaving Jean-Pierre resentful of her teammate. Kirby and Biden have built a close relationship, and insiders claimed that John has reportedly told several people that he wishes Jean-Pierre's job was his. However, a White House official denied the allegations.

The same official scoffed at the report that Jean-Pierre and Kirby are bickering behind the scenes. "I don't recognize this description of their relationship at all. The truth is the opposite - they talk all the time and have a collegial and collaborative rapport," the White House representative stated.

Sources told the outlet that Kirby's involvement has made Jean-Pierre's job harder, pointing out he's a white male stepping on a Black female's toes. Black Democrats in Biden's administration said they were insulted by the optics, with the move insinuating that Jean-Pierre needed her hand held.

Kirby isn't the only member of the team that Jean-Pierre allegedly has issues with. Her principal deputy Olivia Dalton has expressed annoyance at her lack of opportunity at the podium. Despite their alleged brewing tension, a White House aid denied the claims, saying that the women "have been friends for over a decade and a strong relationship."

