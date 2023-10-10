Ex-NBA Star Trevor Ariza to Pay Ex-wife $10k Per Month in Divorce Settlement, Both Agree to Stay 50 Feet Away From Each Other
Trevor Ariza’s ex-wife Bree Anderson agreed to receive a low 5-figure sum per month in support in their divorce settlement — only months after demanding $60k per month from the former NBA star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the agreement signed by Trevor and his ex which was reached last week.
Per the deal, the couple will share joint custody of their 2 minor children. Trevor agreed to pay $10k per month in child support. The ex-NBA star will cover all school and medical expenses for his children.
The documents note that the parties acknowledged he and agreed this child support order was the “result of negotiation and compromise and is not a guideline child support order, which Trevor has determined is $2,481.”
For months, Bree has demanded a hefty monthly support from Trevor. She claimed they lived lavishly while together and believed their children should continue to enjoy such perks.
However, Trevor claimed his income had dried up since he left the NBA in 2022. His team revealed the ex-Laker had depleted his savings while fighting the divorce.
Trevor claimed he was in the process of reducing his budget. Bree scoffed at his claim and suggested he sell off his assets to satisfy any support obligations.
In the end, Bree settled for the low amount and agreed to not receive spousal support from Trevor.
Per the deal, Bree was awarded the family home in San Diego, California while Trevor will keep the property in Playa Vista, near Los Angeles.
Bree will have until December 15 to vacate the Playa Vista home. Trevor will be allowed to continue to use the San Diego home until December.
The agreement states Bree will be awarded one-half interest in Trevor’s retirement accounts with the NBA, including his 401k and pension plan.
Bree was awarded all the cars in her possession and Trevor will keep all he currently has.
Each party will pay their own credit card bills. In addition, Trevor will make a one-time lump sum payment of $664k.
The deal read, “The total amount of the equalization payment is a compromise between the Parties and each Party agrees that the equalization payment equitably divides the community assets and debts, and other claims that either Party has or may have against the other in connection with this dissolution of marriage proceeding.”
As we previously reported, Bree obtained a temporary restraining order against Trevor months after filing for divorce.
She claimed he showed up unannounced at her home which made her uncomfortable. Bree said he cursed at her in front of their children and threatened to change the locks on her home if she didn’t comply with his orders.
In her petition, she described two alleged incidents during the marriage where Trevor abused her. She claimed he once choked her until she was unconscious. Bree included photos of the alleged injuries she suffered.
The judge granted the temporary order which prohibited Trevor from coming near Bree.
Trevor denied he was abusive and said Bree was the violent one during the relationship. Per their deal, all temporary restraining orders are dismissed.
In their divorce settlement, the two agreed not to communicate with each other directly and stay 50 feet away from each other at events for their kids. Both agreed not to bad-mouth the other.