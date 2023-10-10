Ex-NBA Star Trevor Ariza to Pay Ex-wife $10k Per Month in Divorce Settlement, Both Agree to Stay 50 Feet Away From Each Other

Trevor Ariza’s ex-wife Bree Anderson agreed to receive a low 5-figure sum per month in support in their divorce settlement — only months after demanding $60k per month from the former NBA star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the agreement signed by Trevor and his ex which was reached last week.

Per the deal, the couple will share joint custody of their 2 minor children. Trevor agreed to pay $10k per month in child support. The ex-NBA star will cover all school and medical expenses for his children.