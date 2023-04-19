Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza’s Estranged Wife Calls Him Out For Taking New GF On Trips To Africa & London As Support War Intensifies
Ex-Lakers star Trevor Ariza has been blasted by his estranged wife Bree Anderson for taking his new girlfriend on luxury trips around the globe while she’s stuck begging for support in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree and her legal team are laying out their argument for why the former NBA star should pay a hefty amount in monthly child and spousal support.
Last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after nearly a decade together. The exes share two kids. In her petition, she demanded primary custody. Trevor objected to the request and asked for joint custody.
A couple of months later, Bree obtained a temporary restraining order against Trevor and was granted sole custody. In her filing, she accused her ex of showing up to her home unannounced which caused her to fear for her safety.
In addition, she detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse by Trevor during their marriage. She described one altercation where he allegedly choked her until she passed out.
Trevor denied the accusations and attempted to obtain his own restraining order. His request for a stay-away order was denied.
Recently, Bree has demanded $60k per month to cover child and spousal support. She wants $23k per month in temporary child support and $36,001 per month in temporary spousal support.
Trevor played in the league for over a decade and made over $116 million with his salary alone. However, he retired last year and claims to have no consistent income. He said he’s in the process of cutting down his monthly budget because he cannot maintain his lavish lifestyle.
His current monthly bills include $13k in child support for another child, $13k for his mortgage, $1,400 in maintenance, $8,900 for child care, $1,500 on groceries, $3,000 on eating out, $800 on laundry, $3,500 on clothes, $3,200 on his kid’s education, $14k on various cars and $19k on other expenses.
The “other” expenses are $4k for his personal assistant, $5,700 for basketball training for his kids, $400 for massages, $500 for boxing classes, $900 for manicures/pedicures, and $2,500 for his girlfriend.
Bree said Trevor has assets that could be sold off to satisfy any support obligations.
In her new filing, Bree said there is no reliable evidence to prove Trevor has any plans to cut back on his budget. She said he continues to spend like he always did.
She pointed to the new car, worth around $120k, that he purchased his new girlfriend. Further, she said Trevor has taken the new girl on “multiple, expenses vacations including Africa, London, Turks and Caicos, and Miami.”
Bree said that while Trevor claimed he has supported her and their children since he moved in with his new girlfriend, the claim is “false and overstated.”
She said she’s been living in the former family residence with the children. “Trevor would give me money from time to time prior to my filing for support which included living expenses for our children. However, what Trevor fails to mention is if I said something wrong, if he heard a rumor he didn’t like, if I did not respond to him quickly enough, Trevor would take that support away. This has caused me to walk on eggshells, never knowing what the next day would hold, and is clearly an example of financial abuse.”
Bree continued, “Trevor remains in exclusive control of our finances. I generate no income and am, in essence, beholden to his decisions to deposit or not deposit sufficient funds into our joint account. It is shocking to me that Trevor would refuse to pay for auto insurance to insure cars 1drive our children in.”
The judge has yet to rule on support.