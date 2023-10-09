Former Lakers Star Trevor Ariza's Ex-Wife Drops Restraining Order, Divorce Settlement Reached After He Reveals His Savings Has Been 'Depleted'
Former NBA star Trevor Ariza and his ex-wife Bree Anderson have hashed out a settlement in their nasty divorce – weeks after he revealed his funds are running low since he retired from the NBA.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held where both Trevor and Bree were present.
The parties revealed that they reached a settlement as to all issues. The court order stated, “Judgment of Dissolution is granted on the terms and conditions set forth in the Settlement Agreement filed on this date.”
Trevor and Bree’s requests for permanent restraining orders were both dismissed, and Bree’s temporary restraining order was dissolved.
In February, Bree obtained her temporary restraining order against Trevor after claiming she was “constantly worried.”
She claimed the ex-NBA star showed up unannounced at her home. Bree said, “he thinks he has the right to come and go from my residence as he pleases.”
Bree said Trevor threatened to change the locks and leave her homeless if she didn’t obey his rules.
In her petition, Bree claimed that Trevor had physically abused her in August 2021. She said he showed up to their home “very angry” and demanded she turn over her cell phone.
Bree claimed she refused which led to Trevor choking her until she almost passed out. She said he punched her with a closed fist and then continued beating her.
In the filing, Bree referenced an alleged February 2020 incident where she claimed Trevor “grabbed” her by the throat and choked her until she was unconscious.
Bree submitted a series of photos of her alleged injuries. The judge ended up granting the temporary restraining order.
Trevor denied the allegations. He claimed Bree was the abusive one during the relationship.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor last year. The exes share 2 minor children.
In her divorce petition, Bree demanded $60k per month in child and spousal support. She argued that they lived a lavish lifestyle while married and their children should continue to enjoy the same standard of living.
Trevor opposed the amount and claimed his savings had been “depleted” since he left the NBA in 2022.
In court documents, he explained he was in the process of reducing his monthly expenses.
“I am now unemployed & cannot maintain my former lifestyle,” the ex-NBA star wrote in a declaration despite having pulled in over $118 million during his time in the league.