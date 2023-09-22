‘Savings Have Been Depleted’: Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Reveals Dire Financial Situation in Divorce Battle Despite Making $116 Million in NBA
Trevor Ariza revealed his financial situation has drastically changed since leaving the NBA last year — as he argued his support to his ex-wife Bree Anderson should be around $3k, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trevor submitted a report as part of his divorce that was put together by a certified public accountant who examined his finances.
Trevor and Bree have been fighting over how much he will pay in support for months. The NBA star’s ex demanded $60k in support.
She argued that while Trevor did not have his NBA paychecks coming in, he still had a ton of assets he could sell off to satisfy any support obligations.
In court filings, Bree said during their marriage they enjoyed private chefs, a household staff, Rolls Royce vehicles, and a massive 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom residence in Playa Vista, California. She argued their kids should continue to live the same lifestyle despite the split.
Trevor, who was paid over $116 million during his time in the NBA, told the court he was in the process of reducing his budget.
In a previous court filing, Trevor listed his monthly expenses. He said he paid $13k in child support for other children, $13k for his mortgage, $1,400 in maintenance, $8,900 for childcare, $1,500 on groceries, $3,000 on eating out, $800 on laundry, $3,500 on clothes, $3,200 on his kid’s education, $14k on various cars and $19k on “other” expenses.
Trevor listed his “other” expenses as $4k for an assistant, $5k to have his kids in basketball training, $400 for massages, $500 for boxing classes, $900 for manicures/pedicures, and $2,500 for his girlfriend.
- ‘Obstructive Conduct’: Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused of Dragging Out Bitter Divorce War, Estranged Wife Demands Sanctions
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Calls Police After Estranged Wife’s Brother Allegedly Pointed Handgun at Him and Threatened To Shoot
- Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused Of Being ‘Intentionally Evasive’ In Divorce Deposition, Asked If He Smoked Marijuana During Break
“I am in the process of reducing my monthly expenses as I am now unemployed & cannot maintain my former lifestyle,” Trevor wrote in a declaration.
In the expert report Trevor submitted, the CPA said the ex-NBA star’s current average monthly cash flow is around $21k. She said based on the numbers he should pay around $1,968 in child support and another $1,118 in spousal for a grand total of $3,086 — a far cry from the 5-figure sum demanded by Bree.
Further, the CPA noted that Trevor’s savings have been “depleted in order” to fund Trevor and Bree’s ongoing expenses. She added, “Savings have been significantly depleted to meet the parties’ living expenses and fund dissolution fees.”
Back in 2022, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after 4 years of marriage. The exes share two minor children. In her petition, she demanded primary custody and monthly support.
Trevor objected to the request and demanded joint custody.
A couple of months later, Bree was granted a temporary restraining order against Trevor. She claimed he has shown up to her home unannounced. In her filing, she claimed Trevor had been abusive to her during their relationship.
Trevor denied the claims and accused Bree of being the violent one.