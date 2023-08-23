Home > Exclusives > NBA Exclusive ‘Obstructive Conduct’: Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Accused of Dragging Out Bitter Divorce War, Estranged Wife Demands Sanctions Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Aug. 23 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza has been accused of causing his estranged wife Bree Anderson to rack up legal bills because he won’t cooperate in divorce settlement talks, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree has demanded sanctions against the former Lakers player for his “obstructive conduct in regard to attempts to resolve the remaining issues in this matter.”

Bree, who is represented by powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, said Trevor’s actions are in “bad faith and have caused” her “undue expense for attorney fees and costs.” She said her ex should be ordered to pay the expenses she incurred. Trevor and Bree have been duking it out in court ever since she filed for divorce in 2022 after 4 years of marriage. The exes share 2 children. Bree demanded primary custody of the kids and $60k per month in support. The ex-NBA star asked for joint custody and for Bree to be cut off from spousal support.

The court ended up awarding Bree $7,500 per month in temporary support until a final decision by the court. A couple of months after the divorce was filed, Bree pleaded for a restraining order against Trevor. She claimed he had shown up to her home unannounced and degraded her in front of their children. In her petition, she accused Trevor of having been abusive during their marriage. She claimed he once choked her until she passed out. Bree included photos of the alleged bruises that Trevor left on her.

The court granted Bree a temporary restraining order which prohibited him from coming within 100 yards. Trevor denied he was abusive and accused Bree of having been the violent one. He claimed she once ripped out one of his dreadlocks during a jealous rage. Trevor attempted to secure his own temporary restraining order but was denied. The couple have continued to postpone hearing dates in an attempt to resolve their issues outside of court. However, Bree said this has been impossible given Trevor’s behavior. Her lawyers accused him of being “abominable and abusive” during a recent deposition. A couple of weeks later, in June, things escalated further when Trevor called the cops on Bree’s brother.

The ex-NBA star claimed he showed up to his San Diego home, which is a “major point of contention” in the divorce. While in the home, he said he looked up and saw Bree’s sibling, “aggressively approaching me with a handgun pointed in my direction.” Trevor wrote, “He demanded that I “get the f--- out” of the house. Confused, I said, “This is my house,” and asked him why he was pointing a gun in my face.”

In court documents, Trevor said Donald demanded he leave the home and even threatened to “shoot me if I didn’t get up.” Trevor said he feared for his life. He said, “All I could think about was my children growing up without me, and my mom, who just buried her father the week prior, having to also bury her son. I desperately tried to maintain my composure as I simultaneously tried to gather my things, as he demanded, and not do anything to make him carry out his threat of killing me.”

The ex-NBA star wrote, “Donald followed me into the garage, with his gun still pointed at me, forcing me to leave. Terrified, and in disbelief at what just happened, I waited for the police to arrive. When they did, Donald was immediately arrested. I was issued an Emergency Protective Order and subsequently granted a TRO protecting me and my children.” Trevor said police handled the situation and he obtained a temporary restraining order against Donald. He demanded the court order the parties to notify the other if they plan to use the property in San Diego 48 hours in advance. The parties are expected back in court this October.