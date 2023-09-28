Home > Exclusives > NBA Exclusive Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Fighting Estranged Wife’s $700k Demand in Divorce After Revealing His Savings Has Been 'Depleted' Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 28 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Former NBA star Trevor Ariza has demanded his estranged wife Bree Anderson be forced to cover any additional legal fees she racks up in their bitter divorce — arguing he has already coughed up a six-figure sum to help her, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-Lakers star, who pulled in over $118 million in his career, has opposed Anderson’s demand for an additional $700k to cover her legal fees in the case.

Ariza argued he has contributed $265k towards Anderson’s legal fees since the divorce was initiated. He said Anderson should be responsible for any extra costs. The ex-NBA star said he has been supporting Anderson since the split. He said he has continued to pay community expenses, including those related to assets that Anderson has had exclusive use and possession of.

In addition, he said he has been paying Anderson $7,500 per month in support since April 2023. He said despite the “substantial” support and additional income Anderson is receiving, she refuses to pay her outstanding legal bills. “Rather, her Attorneys continue churning this case with the intention of holding Respondent responsible,” his motion read.

In his motion, he accused Anderson of having 8 attorneys working on the case, “most with hourly rates ranging from $750 to $1,000, seizing the fact that [Ariza] was previously employed by the NBA and was an extraordinarily high-income earner.” Ariza said Anderson has accrued legal fees of $488k during the period of March to August 2023, which “equates to approximately $100,000 per month before any trials or evidentiary hearings.”

He said the amount being spent “is not only unreasonable, but also something neither party can sustain.” Ariza said, “by comparison, in the five months since being represented by his current counsel, [Ariza] has disbursed $57,500 in fees related to the filing, defense, or responses concerning the same issues, submissions, correspondences, and other matters in this case.” He said that comes out to around $11,500 in legal fees compared to his ex’s $100k per month in fees.

Ariza has demanded the court deny Anderson’s request for an extra $700k for her legal bill. The judge has yet to rule.

Back in 2022, Anderson filed for divorce from Ariza after 4 years of marriage. The exes share two minor children. She demanded primary custody and $60k per month in support. Ariza demanded joint custody.

In regard to support, he said he left the NBA in 2022 and his income had drastically decreased. He said he was planning on making budget cuts and recently revealed he had depleted his savings while fighting his ex-wife in court. Months later, Anderson obtained a temporary restraining order against Ariza after claiming he showed up unannounced at her home. In her petition, she claimed that the ex-NBA star had been physically abusive during their marriage.

Ariza denied the allegations and accused Anderson of being the abusive one during their relationship — claiming she pulled out one of his dreadlocks in a jealous rage. The parties are expected to duke it out in court later this year.