Leah Remini Amends Harassment Lawsuit Against Scientology, Alleges Further Retaliation From the Church
Leah Remini's harassment lawsuit against Scientology took a new turn as she filed an amended complaint against the Church earlier this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Emmy-winning actress claimed that since her initial filing on August 2, she has faced “continued, aggressive harassment” and retaliatory acts from the organization led by David Miscavige.
The Church of Scientology has yet to respond in court to the lawsuit.
Remini alleged that she has been subjected to credit card fraud, online attacks, and accusations of generating threats and violence against the Church.
Additionally, the King of Queens actress claimed that the Church suggested she once considered "emigrating to Russia."
In her amended complaint, Remini also mentioned that her tutor's business was hacked and that her co-host on Scientology and the Aftermath, Mike Rinder, was stalked by someone associated with the Church.
Rinder, who previously worked for the Church's Office of Special Affairs, revealed that his surveillance experience with the Church was similar to the alleged incident he experienced.
He also reportedly believes that Scientology is keeping an eye on him to prevent him from assisting process servers in locating Miscavige or attempting to serve the Church leader personally.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Remini initially sued the Church of Scientology for stalking and harassment on August 2.
Remini sought unspecified damages and injunctive relief to put an “end to Scientology's policies against Suppressive Persons” in her original complaint against the Church.
When contacted by Deadline for a response to Remini’s amended complaint, the Church of Scientology repeated its earlier reaction and reportedly referred to the People Puzzler host as a "horrible person" and a "bigot."
The Church also continued to label the lawsuit and allegations against Scientology as “ludicrous” and “pure lunacy.” The hearing for Remini's lawsuit is currently scheduled for December 4.
On the same day that Remini filed her amended complaint this week, the judge in the civil case against Scientology and actor Danny Masterson ruled to continue a stay in the matter.
The civil case accuses Masterson and the Church of harassment following sexual assault accusations made to the LAPD.
The next hearing in the civil case is set for September 27, and Masterson is due to be sentenced on September 7 for rape charges.
The civil case includes three former members of the Church who are also involved in the criminal case against Masterson.
The That 70’s Show actor was found guilty of two out of three rape charges and faces possible sentencing of up to 30 years in prison.
Remini testified on behalf of former Scientologist Paul Haggis last year and was present at the beginning of Masterson's retrial in April. It is currently unclear whether Remini will attend Masterson's upcoming sentencing hearing.