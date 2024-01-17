'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Denies Role In Hit-And-Run That Allegedly Left Sheriff Deputy Injured

As we previously reported, Dennis became the target of the investigation after her vehicle recklessly barreled down the street and grazed Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Ward who working as a crossing guard clutching a large “STOP” sign outside the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner.

The deputy, who injured her hand and foot in the 7:30 a.m. incident, managed to get a partial license plate of the vehicle and a witness “chased down the Bronco and got the full tag,” according to the email obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Dennis was eventually tracked down at her home near the hit-and-run scene after an aggressive manhunt.