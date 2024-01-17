Kate Middleton Cancels All Appearances Until Easter After Being Hospitalized Following Abdominal Surgery
Kate Middleton will remain hospitalized for up to 14 days after she underwent abdominal surgery and will not be attending events for months to allow her time to recover, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, the shocking news was announced by Kensington Palace.
A rep said the Princess of Wales, 42, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic this week.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the rep said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the rep added.
Royal sources told People that following her hospital stay, Middleton will "recover at home in Windsor." Middleton and Prince William moved to Windsor in 2022, according to the outlet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
People reported that William decided to cut back on his schedule to be able to tend to Middleton and help care for their three children. The last public appearance made by Kate was on Christmas. The Princess of Wales and her family participated in the Royal Family's annual walk to the church.
The announcement that Middleton was hospitalized was met with support from fans of the Royal family. One wrote, "Prayers to you and your beautiful family. We are sending you thoughts of love and healing!"
While another wrote, "That's very concerning. That's a long hospital stay and a longer recovery. As a surgical nurse, I know this must've been a very serious medical procedure."
One supporter commented, "I truly hope our wonderful Princess of Wales will have a speedy recovery. I wish her all the best."