Keke Palmer’s Ex-Boyfriend Darius Jackson Surrenders His Gun to Police After Being Ordered By Court in Restraining Order Fight
Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson surrendered his Glock 34 to law enforcement — which he was required to do after being hit with a temporary restraining order by the actress.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Darius submitted proof in court that he turned in his weapon to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on November 11.
The list of items that Darius turned over included his gun, Glock 34 magazines, a speed loader, a cleaning rod, literature/manual, and a Glock case.
Darius turned over the weapon days after an LA judge granted Keke’s request for a restraining order. In her petition, the actress accused Darius, the father of her son Leo, of being physically abusive to her on multiple occasions.
Keke claimed they dated on-again, and off-again for years but split for good in October 2023. The following month, she said Darius showed up at her home demanding he be allowed to take their son to a football game. Keke said she objected which led to an argument.
She said, “He was yelling, leaning into me, getting into my face. At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”
Keke detailed another alleged incident that went down after Darius became enraged after she showed him a photo of her in a bikini.
“In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs,” Palmer said.
“When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.” Palmer told the court, “I am very concerned for Leo's safety with Darius given his violent, volatile, and jealous nature, comments he has made which have caused me grave concern, and the lack of restraint Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son.”
In her paperwork, Palmer told the court Jackson owned a handgun and had threatened to “kill himself with a gun if I left him.”
The court ordered Darius to stay 100 yards away from Keke and their son Leo and turn over his weapon. Keke has sole custody of Leo until a future hearing.
Darius denied all allegations of abuse. He filed his own petition seeking a restraining order where he accused Keke of punching him in the face and breaking his windshield during outbursts.
Darius even submitted an alleged text Keke sent to him apologizing for hitting him.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Keke and Darius recently hired a private judge to help them resolve their issues. The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until the parties reach a deal or the next hearing.