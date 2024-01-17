Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive After Suspected Overdose in December: Report
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive following a suspected overdose at his Indiana home last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident reportedly transpired on the morning of December 8 when Irsay, 64, was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his bathroom at his Carmel, Indiana home at approximately 4:30 AM.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, an individual called 911 shortly after finding Irsay on the floor of the bathroom.
The individual told first responders that the Colts owner was “gasping for air,” “cold,” and “turning blue.”
Officers later responded to the scene and found that Irsay had been transported from his bathroom floor to a nearby bed. He suffered “breathing issues,” “a weak pulse,” and “constricted pupils,” according to the police report.
The responding officers treated Irsay with one dose of Narcan – a narcotic regularly used by police and first responders to treat a suspected drug overdose victim – while paramedics arrived and applied “lifesaving efforts.”
The Colts owner was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital, and police did not immediately disclose what possible drugs or medications Irsay had ingested prior to the suspected overdose.
“At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival,” the responding officers wrote in the report obtained by TMZ.
According to the New York Post, Irsay’s suspected overdose transpired one month before the Indianapolis Colts announced on January 9 that Irsay was undergoing treatment for a “severe respiratory illness.”
The Colts owner also reportedly missed a previously scheduled show with his band, The Jim Irsay Collection, in Los Angeles in the weeks following his suspected overdose on December 8.
“While this unfortunately means he won’t be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the NFL team said in a statement earlier this month.
“We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers,” the team added.
Irsay previously opened up about his history with drug addiction during an interview on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel back in November.
The Colts owner revealed that he has visited rehab “at least 15 times” to overcome his addiction and that he once overdosed after mixing a cocktail of different drugs while detoxing.
“The doctor goes: Um, Jim, you’re one lucky man because I had signed virtually the death certificate,” Irsay told host Andrea Kramer during the episode of Real Sports back in November.