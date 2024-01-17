Marilyn Manson Fighting Ex Evan Rachel Wood's Demand for $387k After She Shut Down Most Of His Defamation Lawsuit
Marilyn Manson asked a court to shut down his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood’s demand for a 6-figure sum to cover her legal fees after she shut down the majority of claims in his defamation lawsuit.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the shock rocker scoffed at Wood’s request for $387k.
As we first reported, the Westworld actress said she Manson should reimburse her for the $346k in legal fees, $9k in court costs, $22k in other fees, and $10k she expected to spend in the future.
Wood’s motion for attorney fees was filed after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed most of Manson’s lawsuit against Wood and her ex Illma Gore.
In his lawsuit, Manson claimed Wood and Gore conspired to ruin him personally and professionally. Manson dated Wood from 2007 to 2010.
The rockstar accused Wood of creating false allegations that he abused her during their relationship. He claimed Wood and Gore attempted to convince his other ex-girlfriends that he had abused them and asked the women to speak up.
In his lawsuit, Manson even claimed that the duo created a fake FBI letter to send around to the media and his exes — in an attempt to make it look like the feds were investigating him.
The alleged letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”
Manson denied he abused Wood. “To the extent I had relationships with these women, those relationships were consensual. I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or “trafficked” any of these women, as they contend. Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, and the like are unequivocally false,” Manson said.
He claimed Wood’s accusations he caused him severe issues.
Manson told the court “I have suffered severe emotional distress as a result of Wood’s and Gore’s conduct as alleged in my Complaint. I am not a rapist or abuser, but many people now apparently think that I am.”
For her part, Wood stood by her accusations of abuse. She denied defaming Manson or that she had any role in creating the fake FBI letter.
In his new motion, Manson objected to the $387k requested by Wood. He argued the billing submitted by Wood was “vague” and “further obscured by redactions to entries for which she seeks compensation in full.”
“Worse yet, the time records reflect excessive and inefficient billing by partner-level attorneys charging up to $900 per hour, and rampant duplication of nearly all tasks, from legal research to court appearances,” his motion reads.
Manson asked the court to “at the very least make severe reductions to the $387k requested.”