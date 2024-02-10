Rebecca Grossman Murder Trial: Officer Testifies He Warned Socialite About Speeding Years Before Fatal Car Crash Killing Two Boys
Jurors heard from a California Highway Patrol Officer about the time he warned socialite Rebecca Grossman, who is on trial for the murder of two boys killed in a car crash, about the dangers of speeding while giving her a ticket in 2013.
Robert Leffler said under oath that he stopped Grossman doing 92 mph on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills that March, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She apologized; her husband was called into work, and she was dashing to get her children," Leffler shared about how the interaction started.
After giving her the ticket, Leffler said he informed her about the dangers of driving at such speeds. "She was frustrated to a degree where she said she hoped I don't need the services of the Burn Center in the future," he testified.
That alleged remark was seemingly referring to the Grossman Burn Center run by her husband, Peter Grossman.
During cross-examination, her lead defense attorney, Tony Buzbee fired back, asking, "You just remembered that?" Buzbee noted that happened more than a decade ago.
The law enforcement officer said news accounts of Grossman's case had triggered his memory, and he "immediately recognized the name" and recalled their interaction.
Grossman is facing two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly fatally striking two young brothers, Jacob, 8, and brother Mark Iskander, 11, in a crash that took place Sept. 29, 2020, on a Westlake Village crosswalk.
Grossman is accused of driving her white Mercedes SUV at 81 mph and plowing into the boys who were on a walk with family after she went out for drinks with her former lover, New York Mets and Yankees pitcher Scott Erickson.
She was not given a DUI but a breathalyzer test at the scene showed that Grossman had a blood alcohol level of about 0.075% and a blood test later determined she was at 0.08%, California's legal limit. Grossman also allegedly had Valium in her system.
Prosecutors believe she was racing with Erickson, who has denied wrongdoing and said to have been driving another car — a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.
The defense prepared an animation of a potential scenario, showing Erikson's SUV hitting the boys and launching Mark into the air before he fell on the hood of Grossman's oncoming vehicle.
"The pattern of the injuries is essentially a match to the pattern of the grille," Dr. Matthew Miller, a pathologist with the San Bernardino medical examiner, told jurors about how it matched Grossman's vehicle.
Traffic accident reconstruction expert Jeffrey Muttart also went under oath this week to state that Erickson told an investigator "he did not hit anybody" but did see two boys in the crosswalk and a reflective scooter, which their sibling Zachary had been on.
Their mother, Nancy Iskander, had been on inline skates when she began to cross moments before the fatal crash. Buzbee has maintained that Grossman is being charged with causing their deaths, when "the car in front of her actually hit the children."
Erickson had been charged with a count of reckless driving, which was dismissed after he did a PSA about the importance of safe driving.
Buzbee, meanwhile, has claimed that his client was only distracted but did not strike the boys after her prior text messages were brought up.
"I do take accountability," Grossman wrote to a friend, Rose Wiltshire, in 2022. "I turned my head to the right probably one or two seconds longer than I should have when I saw a woman crashing on rollerblades on the right side of the road."