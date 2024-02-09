Todd Chrisley Becoming ‘Spokesperson’ for Fellow Prisoners, Listening to Complaints and 'Speaking Out on Their Behalf'
Todd Chrisley has become the most popular prisoner behind bars, with RadarOnline.com discovering he's become the "spokesperson" for his fellow inmates.
The Chrisley Knows Best star's attorney, Jay Surgent, told this outlet that Todd's "still mentoring" several of the convicts at the Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola in Florida, where he's serving his 12-year sentence for defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.
We've learned that Todd's fellow jailbirds are coming to him to “register their complaints" about the alleged mistreatment they're experiencing inside the prison.
He’s the “person they go to with their concerns,” Surgent told RadarOnline.com, adding, "They know Todd is speaking out on their behalf.”
They “respect him as a mentor – almost like a counselor.”
Todd has advocated for inmates ever since becoming one in January 2023. He has been outspoken about FPC Pensacola's conditions, calling the food "disgusting," complaining about mold, and alleging a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine. The ex-reality patriarch did his first interview from prison, exposing the alleged mistreatment he's faced and seen.
“The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day,” Todd told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo.
“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” he claimed. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”
His daughter, Savannah, has also spilled about the alleged retaliation happening from inside the prison walls.
Rumors recently began to swirl that Todd might be potentially moved to Alabama after speaking out against the facility. Surgent confirmed to RadarOnline.com that his legal team was never given an official word about any transfer.
As this outlet reported, Todd doesn't want to leave FPC Pensacola for several reasons — one being he's scared he'll be moved too far from his family.
Todd "doesn't want to be transferred," Surgent told us last month, adding he's worried Savannah's weekly visits might be less frequent.
Despite the issues in prison, we can reveal that Todd has remained in "good spirits" and isn't sweating the federal government's recent attempt to seize the $1 million settlement that he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were awarded after suing the former director of the Department of Revenue’s special investigations unit, Joshua Waites, claiming they were unfairly targeted as part of a Georgia tax evasion case.
Surgent said Todd is "not too concerned" about Uncle Sam's attempt because he has bigger fish to fry.
The Chrisley Knows Best star is “happy and confident” about the upcoming appeal hearing, set for April, with Surgent telling RadarOnline.com, "He's looking forward and praying for a good result."