Todd Chrisley 'Doesn't Want' Prison Transfer, Concerned He'll Be Too Far From Family

Todd Chrisley is dreading his possible prison transfer and doesn't want to leave the Florida facility where he's serving his 12-year sentence because he's scared he'll be moved too far from his family.

His attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that while Todd has his complaints about FPC Pensacola, he's grown familiar with life at the prison, which includes visits from his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, nearly every weekend.