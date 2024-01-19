Todd Chrisley 'Doesn't Want' Prison Transfer, Concerned He'll Be Too Far From Family
Todd Chrisley is dreading his possible prison transfer and doesn't want to leave the Florida facility where he's serving his 12-year sentence because he's scared he'll be moved too far from his family.
His attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that while Todd has his complaints about FPC Pensacola, he's grown familiar with life at the prison, which includes visits from his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, nearly every weekend.
Todd "doesn't want to be transferred," mainly because he's scared Savannah's weekly visits might be less frequent. Rumors began to swirl that the Chrisley Knows Best star might be potentially moved to Alabama; however, we're told his legal team hasn't gotten official word about any transfer.
Todd has been open about FPC Pensacola's conditions, calling the food "disgusting," complaining about mold, and alleging a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine.
"He doesn't want to be transferred over his comments and concerns," Surgent told RadarOnline.com, adding that he doesn't want to be retaliated against.
Savannah claimed she was informed that her famous father is facing a possible prison transfer; however, Surgent said the speculation only stems from a letter she got from "an inmate inside the system itself."
"WELL… it’s happening! The retaliation is real and the only way they’ll listen is when I post and call them out. Looks like they are going to be trying to move my dad to Alabama all because he chose to stand up for what is right!•••The audio recordings that I have are INSANE!!" Savannah claimed on social media this week.
- Todd Chrisley Claims Dead Cat Dropped Into Inmate's Food at 'Disgustingly Filthy' Florida Prison: 'I’m Not Exaggerating This'
- Todd Chrisley's Prison Accused of Denying Muslim Inmates 'Opportunity to Participate in Their Faith-Based Worship Services'
- Todd Chrisley Given Medication 'Intended' for Another Inmate at FPC Pensacola, Lawyer Claims
Despite the challenges at Pensacola, the incarcerated reality star has become a mentor of his fellow inmates, with Surgent telling TMZ that Todd believes God put him behind bars to help others.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Todd made the accusations about the facility during his first prison interview with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo.
“The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day,” Todd told Cuomo.
“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” he claimed. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”
The prison denied Todd's allegations.