Lenny Hochstein Demands Gag Order on Lisa, Accuses Her of Drumming up Domestic Violence Allegations for 'RHOM' Ratings
Lisa Hochstein's ex is demanding she be muzzled, with Lenny begging the judge for a gag order in their nasty ongoing divorce. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the plastic surgeon accused Lisa of spreading "false" accusations that she experienced domestic violence at his hands and insinuated she was doing it all for higher ratings on her show, The Real Housewives of Miami.
Lenny pointed to their court-ordered Status Quo Order, which prohibits them from "physical, verbal, or any other form of harassment of the other." He claimed Lisa was in "clear violation" of the order when she alleged he inflicted physical violence on her, resulting in a bruise — something Lenny said was "deliberately aimed and designed to harass and damage" his reputation and business.
He also accused Lisa of trash-talking him to tabloids while questioning if she spread the allegations against him for attention and ratings.
"Specifically, Wife has falsely alleged in the most public manner possible, by and through her unfettered use of social media platforms such as Instagram and through the gossip website, www.pagesix.com, and on television shows, that Husband has physically abused her in the past and has further falsely and suddenly asserted that she has been the victim of domestic violence perpetrated against her by Husband several months ago," the documents read.
"Wife’s allegations are patently false, perhaps motivated by Wife’s need for attention and/or by her desperate need for content for her tabloid television show, 'The Real Housewives of Miami', or better ratings to keep disinterested viewers engaged in the happenings and mis-happenings of Wife’s life."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lenny sued Lisa for defamation in December. Lenny's now threatening to stop paying $17k towards her monthly rent unless she stops blabbing about the domestic violence allegations. He wants the judge to issue a gag order to prevent any further damage.
Lenny claimed he's suffered "quantifiable financial losses to his plastic surgery practice and med spa business which are unjust, unprecedented and totally unnecessary due to Wife’s public campaign of false and defamatory statements and broadcasts."
He urged that Lisa "has publicly defamed him, in the most egregious and shameful manner possible, in a calculated and deliberate plan to publicly humiliate" him and to "severely damage his businesses, his reputation and his standing in the community."
He said she lashed out against him "out of jealousy" and to inflict the "maximum amount of damage" to his wallet and reputation.
"Husband will not continue to pay $17,000.00 per month to Wife toward her ridiculous and irresponsible monthly rent obligation of $32,000.00 per month," Lenny's motion stated.
"As a result of Wife’s false statements, Husband’s businesses, the plastic surgery business, and the med spa business, have suffered significant lost revenues totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to date. In the wake of Wife’s intentionally damaging and hurtful allegations, Wife cannot reasonably expect Husband to continue to provide support at the same level as provided for in MSA and Husband will not do so."
Lenny also claimed that Lisa's "disgusting, harmful and defamatory statements" will cause "immeasurable" harm to their minor children.
"The images of Wife feigning a bruise type of injury falsely alleged by Wife to have been caused by Husband supposedly several months prior will forever be present on the Internet for anyone to see, including Minor Children. Wife’s reprehensible acts and foolishness will surely damage Minor Children to an extent we will never know," Lenny said.
He also called Lisa "immature" and "unsophisticated," claiming her "desperate calls for attention will likely also harm Minor Children and harm her relationships with Minor Children once they discover the allegations and the falsity and the precarious position that her false statements have caused for their father."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lisa's team for comment.